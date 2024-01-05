Blue Jackets rally with 2 goals in 3rd, defeat Flyers in shootout

Travis Konecny scored two goals for Philadelphia (19-13-6) on the same day he was named to play in the 2024 NHL All-Star Game. Joel Farabee and Sean Couturier each had two assists, and Samuel Ersson made 26 saves. The Flyers lost for the sixth time in their past seven (1-3-3).

"I don't think we necessarily played bad in the third, I just think we were trying to hold on instead of being aggressive," Farabee said. "When you do that, teams are too good in this League, they're going to get their chances. I feel like we've got to stay aggressive in the third there, keep the pressure on them and not try to sit back and win the game."

Severson made it 2-1 on a one-timer at 5:24 of the third period.

That goal started to turn the tide, and then Bean tied it 2-2 at 10:20 when he skated the puck into the Philadelphia zone, dropped a pass for Jack Roslovic, then redirected his shot over Ersson's blocker.

"You've just got to get one," Severson said. "It starts with one. Their goalie is playing well as well. You start with one, you get that one by him and then you get some momentum and play in their zone and try to claw and get that second, which we did."