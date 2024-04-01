Blue Jackets to host 5th Line Celebration game

The Columbus Blue Jackets are excited to host the 5th Line Celebration, presented by Schmidt’s, on Saturday, April 6 when the team plays the Philadelphia Flyers at 7 p.m. The theme night, held in honor of their dedicated fans, aims to recognize and appreciate the support the Jackets have received throughout the season. The first 10,000 fans entering Nationwide Arena will receive a Nesting Doll Set featuring four players – Kirill Marchenko, Ivan Provorov, Yegor Chinakhov and Dimitri Voronkov. Fans in attendance will also get a coupon, courtesy of Schmidt’s, for a free cream puff at their German Village location.

The 5th Line Celebration is a tradition that has become a fan-favorite event for the Blue Jackets and their loyal supporters. Fans can start the celebration early at 4:30 p.m. on the Front Street Plaza. The plaza party will feature a DJ, concessions, games, prizes, balloon artists, face painters and activations from Blue Jackets’ corporate partners mike's Hard Lemonade, Rey Supremo, BrewDog, and G&J Pepsi.

Now through April 5, fans can play the Blue Jackets 5th Line Celebration Scratch & Win game for a chance to win prizes such as tickets to upcoming games, autographed pucks, discounts at the Blue Line Team Store and Blue Jackets experiences. One lucky winner will get the grand prize which includes two tickets to the 5th Line Celebration and a game-worn jersey directly off the back of a Blue Jackets player immediately following the game. Visit BlueJackets.com/Celebration to play.

Additional opportunities to win tickets and a game-worn jersey are available through Bally Sports Ohio, the Blue Jackets App, Columbus iHeart Radio stations and Blue Jackets social media channels. Follow @BlueJacketsNHL for more information and updates.

The Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation will host fundraising activities throughout the night to support the health and wellness of central Ohio youth. The game’s 50/50 Raffle, presented by Kemba Financial Credit Union, will feature a $10,000 starting jackpot when it opens at 9 a.m. on April 6. Tickets can be purchased online at www.bluejackets5050.com until the end of the second intermission. Fans can purchase exclusive autographed mystery game pucks and bid on other autographed items through the Foundation by texting CBJAUCTION to 76278 to participate.

Saturday only, the Blue Line Team Store will have 25 percent off, excluding clearance and game-worn items, at its Nationwide Arena and Polaris Fashion Place locations, as well as online at www.TheBlueLineOnline.com. To learn more about the 5th Line Celebration or purchase tickets, visit www.BlueJackets.com/Celebration.

The Blue Jackets return to action tonight when they host the Colorado Avalanche. Game time from Nationwide Arena is 7 p.m. ET. Live coverage on Bally Sports Ohio begins with the Blue Jackets Live pre-game show starting at 6:30 p.m. The game can also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including Sports Radio 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.