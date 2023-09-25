News Feed

Blue Jackets drop preseason opener at Pittsburgh
Blue Jackets announce rosters for preseason games vs. Penguins
After a strong junior career, Del Bel Belluz is ready for the next step
Blue Jackets Q&A: Severson's enjoying his new home
Nationwide Arena announces new amenities for 2023-24 season
5 reasons for optimism – and 5 questions to answer – for the Blue Jackets in camp
What to know as the Blue Jackets begin training camp
Blue Jackets announce new checkout experience at Blue Line team store
Despite his youth, first-rounder Mateychuk brings leadership to CBJ
Blue Jackets players ready to turn attention to the ice
Traverse City notebook: Blue Jackets top prospects continued to build bond
Blue Jackets announce schedule, roster for OhioHealth Training Camp
Vincent preaches work ethic, communication in his new role as head coach
Statement from Columbus Blue Jackets ownership group
Blue Jackets to stream annual Media Day Luncheon on Monday
Mike Babcock resigns as head coach of the Blue Jackets; Club names Pascal Vincent head coach
Blue Jackets end Traverse City prospects tourney with loss to Dallas
Fantilli nets hat trick as Blue Jackets post wild 10-7 win in Traverse City

Blue Jackets win preseason contest over Pittsburgh on Dumais OT goal

CBJ PIT recap 2
By Jeff Svoboda
@JacketsInsider BlueJackets.com

The Blue Jackets completed a day with two preseason games by capturing a 4-3 overtime win over Pittsburgh in Nationwide Arena on Sunday night.

Game in a Paragraph 

In the second of a pair of games to kick off the exhibition campaign, the Blue Jackets and Penguins played an entertaining contest for the CBJ fans. It was 2-2 after a period and 3-3 after two before Jordan Dumais' bullet of a finish sent the fans home happy. 

CBJ Standouts 

  • Carson Meyer scored two goals for the Blue Jackets.
  • Adam Fantilli played his first preseason game in the downtown barn and posted a pair of assists.
  • Alexandre Texier also scored in his return to Columbus after a season played in Europe.

Quick Recap 

The Blue Jackets didn’t need long to get on the board, as Texier’s goal 4:37 into the game started the scoring, as Fantilli put the puck on net and the French forward was there to put the rebound past goalie Magnus Hellberg. Pittsburgh tied the score at 15:15 when Jonathan Gruden’s centering pass from below the goal line deflected past Elvis Merzlikins, but Meyer scored 1:04 later as he slammed Martin Rysavy’s centering pass home. Sam Poulin then made it 2-2 with 26.0 seconds left in the frame when he scored from the right side.

Columbus took its third lead of the game on a beautiful shorthanded goal at 11:01 of the second, as Fantilli used his speed to win a race to a puck and then dropped a backhanded pass to Meyer for the breakaway finish past Hellberg. But Pittsburgh answered again at 13:24 as Austin Wagner muscled his way to the net and flipped a shot that crawled up and over Merzlikins.

After a scoreless third period, the teams played their second overtime contest of the day. Dumais' finish was an absolute rip from the right circle that went off the back bar of the net and out before most of the crowd even realized it.

Notable  

Columbus had a 35-29 edge in shots on goal. … Patrik Laine also picked up an assist for the Blue Jackets. … Merzlikins stopped 18 of 21 shots against, while Cajan denied all eight Pittsburgh shots on goal in the third period and OT. 

Roster Report 

Here is a link to the roster the Blue Jackets used for the game, with Fantilli’s first exhibition game in Nationwide Arena highlighting the roster.

Up Next 

Columbus plays Tuesday night in St. Louis with an 8 p.m. faceoff. The Blue Jackets' next preseason game at Nationwide Arena will be Oct. 2 against the Blues.