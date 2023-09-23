Blue Jackets announce rosters for preseason games vs. Penguins

News Feed

luca del bel belluz ready for next step

After a strong junior career, Del Bel Belluz is ready for the next step
blue jackets question answer damon severson

Blue Jackets Q&A: Severson's enjoying his new home
nationwide arena new amenities for blue jackets season

Nationwide Arena announces new amenities for 2023-24 season
reasons for optimism questions about blue jackets camp

5 reasons for optimism – and 5 questions to answer – for the Blue Jackets in camp
what to know in blue jackets training camp

What to know as the Blue Jackets begin training camp
blue jackets announce new checkout experience at blue line

Blue Jackets announce new checkout experience at Blue Line team store
denton mateychuk brings leadership to the blue jackets

Despite his youth, first-rounder Mateychuk brings leadership to CBJ
blue jackets players ready to begin training camp

Blue Jackets players ready to turn attention to the ice
blue jackets traverse city notebook voronkov malatesta dumais

Traverse City notebook: Blue Jackets top prospects continued to build bond
blue jackets announce 2023 training camp schedule and roster

Blue Jackets announce schedule, roster for OhioHealth Training Camp
pascal vincent media day blue jackets head coach

Vincent preaches work ethic, communication in his new role as head coach
statement from columbus blue jackets ownership group

Statement from Columbus Blue Jackets ownership group
watch blue jackets media luncheon press conference

Blue Jackets to stream annual Media Day Luncheon on Monday
mike babcock resigns blue jackets name pascal vincent head coach

Mike Babcock resigns as head coach of the Blue Jackets; Club names Pascal Vincent head coach
blue jackets fall to dallas to end traverse city tournament

Blue Jackets end Traverse City prospects tourney with loss to Dallas
blue jackets win wild game in traverse city over detroit

Fantilli nets hat trick as Blue Jackets post wild 10-7 win in Traverse City
adam fantilli wears blue jackets sweater for the first time

Fantilli has 'unreal' experience wearing Blue Jackets sweater for first time
blue jackets beat maple leafs in traverse city

Blue Jackets open prospects tournament with 7-3 win over Toronto

Blue Jackets announce rosters for preseason games vs. Penguins

PRESEASON VS PIT
By Jeff Svoboda
@JacketsInsider BlueJackets.com

Sunday will be a busy day of hockey, with the Blue Jackets opening the preseason by playing both at Pittsburgh (1 p.m.) and hosting the Penguins (7 p.m.) at Nationwide Arena. 

The home game will include many familiar faces to CBJ fans, as the roster is highlighted by such names as forwards Patrik Laine, Johnny Gaudreau, Boone Jenner and Kent Johnson, while the defense features alternate captain Zach Werenski and goalie Elvis Merzlikins. In addition, top draft pick Adam Fantilli will make his Nationwide Arena debut, while Alexandre Texier also returns after playing last season in Europe.

A look at the full roster for the Blue Jackets, in numerical order:

Forwards
11 Adam Fantilli
13 Johnny Gaudreau
16 Brendan Gaunce
29 Patrik Laine
38 Boone Jenner
42 Alexandre Texier
64 Trey Fix-Wolansky
65 Luca Del Bel Belluz
68 Martin Rysavy
69 Jordan Dumais
72 Carson Meyer
91 Kent Johnson
Defensemen
5 Denton Mateychuk
8 Zach Werenski
44 Erik Gudbranson
47 Marcus Bjork
78 Damon Severson
81 Stanislav Svozil
Goaltenders
30 Pavel Cajan
90 Elvis Merzlikins
PSZN AT PIT GOOD 2

The Blue Jackets also will open the preseason with a 1 p.m. contest at PPG Paints Arena in downtown Pittsburgh. That roster includes CBJ regulars Andrew Peeke, Cole Sillinger, Justin Danforth, Liam Foudy, Adam Boqvist, Eric Robinson, Emil Bemstrom, Tim Berni, Nick Blankenburg and Jack Roslovic, while top prospects Dmitri Voronkov and David Jiricek also will get a look. 

A look at the full roster for the Blue Jackets, in numerical order:

Forwards
4 Cole Sillinger
10 Dmitri Voronkov
17 Justin Danforth
19 Liam Foudy
25 Stefan Matteau
41 Hunter McKown
50 Eric Robinson
52 Emil Bemstrom
67 James Malatesta
76 Owen Sillinger
82 Mikael Pyyhtia
96 Jack Roslovic
Defensemen
2 Andrew Peeke
23 Jake Christiansen
27 Adam Boqvist
55 David Jiricek
75 Tim Berni
77 Nick Blankenburg
Goaltenders
35 Aaron Dell
73 Jet Greaves