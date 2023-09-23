Blue Jackets announce rosters for preseason games vs. Penguins

Sunday will be a busy day of hockey, with the Blue Jackets opening the preseason by playing both at Pittsburgh (1 p.m.) and hosting the Penguins (7 p.m.) at Nationwide Arena.

The home game will include many familiar faces to CBJ fans, as the roster is highlighted by such names as forwards Patrik Laine, Johnny Gaudreau, Boone Jenner and Kent Johnson, while the defense features alternate captain Zach Werenski and goalie Elvis Merzlikins. In addition, top draft pick Adam Fantilli will make his Nationwide Arena debut, while Alexandre Texier also returns after playing last season in Europe.

A look at the full roster for the Blue Jackets, in numerical order: