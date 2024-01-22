Blue Jackets announce Schneider Downs as new corporate partner

The partnership includes the CPA firm serving as a Boom Level Sponsor of the Blue Jackets Foundation’s largest fundraising event, The CannonBall

Schnieder_16x9
By Blue Jackets Staff
@BlueJacketsNHL BlueJackets.com

Today, the Columbus Blue Jackets announced Schneider Downs as a new corporate partner to the National Hockey League (NHL) franchise through 2026. The Certified Public Accounting (CPA) firm will serve as the Presenting Partner of a new social content series called “Bad Jokes Battle”.

The partnership also includes Schneider Downs serving as a Boom Level Sponsor of the Blue Jackets Foundation’s largest fundraising event, The CannonBall. The annual event raises more than $425,000 to support the Foundation’s mission to the health and wellness of children in central Ohio. The two organizations will also partner on community service activities later in the 2023-24 season.

“The Blue Jackets are excited to partner with Schneider Downs whose mission and values focus on positively impacting the community and closely align with those of the Blue Jackets. We look forward to working with Schneider Downs to amplify the fan experience and make a difference in our community in the coming years,” said Blue Jackets Vice President of Corporate Partnerships Ryan Shirk.

“After years of rooting from the stands as season ticket holders, we’re very proud to advance our partnership with the Columbus Blue Jackets to the next level,” stated Chris McElroy, Co-CEO of Schneider Downs. “The Blue Jackets are deeply entrenched within the Columbus business community and charitable endeavors, and we couldn’t be more proud to join them as we celebrate Columbus – both on and off the ice.”

To learn more about The CannonBall, visit www.BlueJackets.com/Cannonball.

