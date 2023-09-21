Blue Jackets announce new checkout experience at Blue Line team store

The Columbus Blue Jackets and Delaware North are excited to announce a new, hassle-free checkout experience at the team’s official retail store, The Blue Line at Nationwide Arena. The new system consists of radio frequency identification (RFID) technology provided by EXO Checkout which instantly scans all the items for the customer.

Beginning Saturday, during the Blue Jackets Open Practice, fans shopping at The Blue Line will only have to select their items and place them into the bin to be automatically scanned. The kiosk will show the items and amount and be ready for payment, saving customers from slow-moving lines. The new technology allows guests to shop and get back to the event quickly. A full video tutorial can be found here.

Much like other technology brought into Nationwide Arena over the last several years, the seamless checkout is focused on the fan experience. The Blue Line Store is operated by Delaware North which also provides food and beverage services in the arena. Last year, the NHL team and Delaware North Concessions launched the Bread Financial Score & Go on the Main Concourse as a checkout-free beverage kiosk using Zippin Lane technology.

“We continue to monitor and evaluate how we can improve Nationwide Arena, and our services, to give The 5th Line the best possible experience,” said Cameron Scholvin, Columbus Blue Jackets Senior Vice President, Chief Operating Officer. “The use of RFID technology will allow our fans to buy their new Blue Jackets gear and get back into the game without the wait.”

In addition to the new checkout, the stores at Nationwide Arena and Polaris Fashion Place have undergone remodels and brought in new inventory during the offseason. Exclusive to The Blue Line, fans can purchase items from WEAR by Erin Andrews, TravisMathew, Where I’m From, New Era, Lululemon, and more.

The Blue Line Store at Polaris Fashion Place will reopen soon with details forthcoming. The store at Nationwide Arena is open now and operates Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fans wanting to skip the store or see items that are only available through The Blue Line, can visit The Blue Line online at thebluelineonline.com.