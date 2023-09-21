Blue Jackets announce new checkout experience at Blue Line team store

News Feed

denton mateychuk brings leadership to the blue jackets

Despite his youth, first-rounder Mateychuk brings leadership to CBJ
blue jackets players ready to begin training camp

Blue Jackets players ready to turn attention to the ice
blue jackets traverse city notebook voronkov malatesta dumais

Traverse City notebook: Blue Jackets top prospects continued to build bond
blue jackets announce 2023 training camp schedule and roster

Blue Jackets announce schedule, roster for OhioHealth Training Camp
pascal vincent media day blue jackets head coach

Vincent preaches work ethic, communication in his new role as head coach
statement from columbus blue jackets ownership group

Statement from Columbus Blue Jackets ownership group
watch blue jackets media luncheon press conference

Blue Jackets to stream annual Media Day Luncheon on Monday
mike babcock resigns blue jackets name pascal vincent head coach

Mike Babcock resigns as head coach of the Blue Jackets; Club names Pascal Vincent head coach
blue jackets fall to dallas to end traverse city tournament

Blue Jackets end Traverse City prospects tourney with loss to Dallas
blue jackets win wild game in traverse city over detroit

Fantilli nets hat trick as Blue Jackets post wild 10-7 win in Traverse City
adam fantilli wears blue jackets sweater for the first time

Fantilli has 'unreal' experience wearing Blue Jackets sweater for first time
blue jackets beat maple leafs in traverse city

Blue Jackets open prospects tournament with 7-3 win over Toronto
david jiricek ready for year two with blue jackets

Jiricek learned a lot from year one with the Blue Jackets
columbus blue jackets statements mike babcock boone jenner

Columbus Blue Jackets statements
cooper hackett columbus youngster already making waves in hockey world

Central Ohio youngster is already making waves in the hockey world
blue jackets summer spotlight erik gudbranson

Summer Spotlight: Gudbranson brings experience to the CBJ blue line
summer spotlight blue jackets liam foudy

Summer Spotlight: Foudy hopes to build on strong finish
blue jackets 2023 Traverse City release

Blue Jackets to participate in 2023 NHL Prospects Tournament in Traverse City, Mich. 

Blue Jackets announce new checkout experience at Blue Line team store

Blue line store pic
By Blue Jackets Staff
@BlueJacketsNHL BlueJackets.com

The Columbus Blue Jackets and Delaware North are excited to announce a new, hassle-free checkout experience at the team’s official retail store, The Blue Line at Nationwide Arena. The new system consists of radio frequency identification (RFID) technology provided by EXO Checkout which instantly scans all the items for the customer.

Beginning Saturday, during the Blue Jackets Open Practice, fans shopping at The Blue Line will only have to select their items and place them into the bin to be automatically scanned. The kiosk will show the items and amount and be ready for payment, saving customers from slow-moving lines. The new technology allows guests to shop and get back to the event quickly. A full video tutorial can be found here.

Much like other technology brought into Nationwide Arena over the last several years, the seamless checkout is focused on the fan experience. The Blue Line Store is operated by Delaware North which also provides food and beverage services in the arena. Last year, the NHL team and Delaware North Concessions launched the Bread Financial Score & Go on the Main Concourse as a checkout-free beverage kiosk using Zippin Lane technology.

“We continue to monitor and evaluate how we can improve Nationwide Arena, and our services, to give The 5th Line the best possible experience,” said Cameron Scholvin, Columbus Blue Jackets Senior Vice President, Chief Operating Officer. “The use of RFID technology will allow our fans to buy their new Blue Jackets gear and get back into the game without the wait.”

In addition to the new checkout, the stores at Nationwide Arena and Polaris Fashion Place have undergone remodels and brought in new inventory during the offseason. Exclusive to The Blue Line, fans can purchase items from WEAR by Erin Andrews, TravisMathew, Where I’m From, New Era, Lululemon, and more.

The Blue Line Store at Polaris Fashion Place will reopen soon with details forthcoming. The store at Nationwide Arena is open now and operates Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

Fans wanting to skip the store or see items that are only available through The Blue Line, can visit The Blue Line online at thebluelineonline.com.