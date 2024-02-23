Blue Jackets acquire F Alex Nylander, sixth-round draft pick from Pittsburgh

The Columbus Blue Jackets have acquired left wing Alex Nylander and a conditional sixth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for right wing Emil Bemstrom, President of Hockey Operations and Alternate Governor John Davidson announced today. Nylander has been recalled and is expected to join the Blue Jackets prior to Friday’s game against the Buffalo Sabres at Nationwide Arena.

Nylander, 25, has recorded 14 goals and 20 assists for 34 points with 20 penalty minutes and 137 shots on goal, while averaging 12:17 of ice time in 98 career NHL games with the Penguins, Chicago Blackhawks and Sabres since making his NHL debut in 2016-17. He set NHL career highs with 10-16-26 and 10 penalty minutes in 65 appearances with the Blackhawks in 2019-20. This season, he has registered 10 shots in five contests with the Penguins. A native of Calgary, Alberta, he was originally selected by the Sabres in the first round, eighth overall, at the 2016 NHL Draft.

The 6-1, 192-pound forward has added 94-116-210 with 52 penalty minutes, 31 power play goals, 13 game-winning goals and 737 shots on goal in 330 career American Hockey League outings with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, Rockford IceHogs and Rochester Americans since 2016-17. He has notched 17-15-32 with three PPG and four GWG in 43 appearances with Wilkes-Barre in 2023-24, leading the club in goals and points.

Nylander captured the Canadian Hockey League and Ontario Hockey League Rookie of the Year awards in 2015-16 after leading OHL rookies in assists and points with 28-47-75 in 57 appearances with the Mississauga Steelheads. He has represented Sweden in various international tournaments, including the 2023 IIHF World Championships as well as the 2016, 2017 and 2018 (silver) IIHF World Junior Championships.

Bemstrom, 24, registered 31-38-69 with 28 penalty minutes, 12 power play goals, five game-winning goals and 331 shots on goal, while averaging 12:02 of ice time in 204 career games with the Blue Jackets since making his NHL debut in 2019-20. The 6-0, 195-pound winger posted 5-6-11 with 10 penalty minutes and 49 shots on goal in 32 contests this season. He has added 26-21-47 and 12 penalty minutes in 33 career contests with the Cleveland Monsters in the American Hockey League from 2021-24, including 10-4-14 in eight outings in 2023-24. A native of Nykoping, Sweden, he was selected by the Blue Jackets in the fourth round, 117th overall, at the 2017 NHL Draft.

The Blue Jackets return to action on Friday when they host the Sabres. Game time from Nationwide Arena is 7 p.m. ET. Live coverage on Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports + and the Bally Sports app begins at 6:30 p.m. ET. The game will also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.