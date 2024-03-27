Montembeault stops 27, Canadiens end Avalanche’s 9-game winning streak

St. Louis returns; MacKinnon gets point in 35th straight at home, 19th overall for Colorado

Recap_16x9
By Ryan Boulding
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DENVER -- Sam Montembeault made 27 saves, and the Montreal Canadiens ended the Colorado Avalanche’s nine-game winning streak with a 2-1 victory at Ball Arena on Tuesday.

Joel Armia scored the go-ahead goal late in the first period, and Nick Suzuki scored for the Canadiens (27-32-12), who have won two straight and are 2-2-1 in their past five games.

Montreal coach Martin St. Louis returned after being away from the team since March 16 because of family reasons.

Nathan MacKinnon scored to extend his home point streak to 35 games and overall point streak to 19 games for the Avalanche (46-21-5), who had won 11 of their past 12 (11-1-0). Justus Annunen made 25 saves.

MacKinnon has 77 points (29 goals, 48 assists) during his season-opening home streak, which is the second-longest in NHL history. Wayne Gretzky owns the longest at 40 games (Los Angeles Kings, 1988-89). MacKinnon also became the first player in NHL history to have two different point streaks of 19 or more games in the same season.

MacKinnon gave Colorado a 1-0 lead 43 seconds into the first period on a one-timer from the right circle. Mikko Rantanen made a shovel pass at the left side of the net, floating the puck across to MacKinnon.

Suzuki scored nine seconds later to tie it 1-1 at 52 seconds when he slipped a check from Casey Mittelstadt at the blue line, skated in alone on Annunen and sent a wrist shot five-hole.

Juraj Slafkovsky had an assist on the goal to extend his point streak to eight games (two goals, six assists).

Armia extended it to 2-1 at 14:53 after he located a loose puck behind Annunen and took it behind the net for the wraparound.

News Feed

Avalanche Sign Justus Annunen to Two-Year Extension

Hosting the Habs

MacKinnon extends streaks, Avalanche rally from down 4 to top Penguins in OT

March of the Penguins

MacKinnon extends point streaks, Avalanche top Blue Jackets for 8th win in row

Bombarding the Blue Jackets

Celebrating Women's History Month: Meredith McClanahan

Rantanen gets hat trick, Avalanche defeat Blues for 7th straight win

Get to Know the New Guys

Lehkonen scores with 1 second left, Avalanche defeat Oilers in OT

Excelling into Edmonton

Avalanche rally from down 3, top Canucks in OT for 5th straight win

Venture to Vancouver

MacKinnon pushes streak to 13, Avalanche top Flames for 4th win in row

Putting Out Old Flames

Nathan MacKinnon Named First Star of the Week

Nichushkin returns, lifts Avalanche past Wild in OT

Avalanche Acquire Fifth-Round Pick for Ben Meyers