Lone Rangers

COLORADO AVALANCHE (46-20-5) VS NEW YORK RANGERS (48-20-4)

7:00 PM MDT | BALL ARENA | WATCH: ALTITUDE TV| LISTEN: 92.5 FM

Colorado will conclude its season-series against the New York Rangers this Thursday at Ball Arena. The Avalanche’s nine-game winning streak came to an end on Tuesday, resulting in just their seventh loss at Ball Arena this season. Despite this defeat, their home record now stands at 28-7-0, the best in the NHL. The Rangers are 8-2-0 in their last 10, and are 22-11-4 on the road this season.

Latest Results:

March 24, 2024 MTL: 2 COL: 1

March 24, 2024 NYR: 6 PHI: 5 (OT)

AVALANCHE SLIDE

On Tuesday night at Ball Arena, Colorado fell to the Montreal Canadiens, 2-1. Nathan MacKinnon wasted little time extending his home point streak by lighting the lamp 43 seconds into the game. This was the fourth time this season that the Avalanche scored on their first shot of the game. Montreal’s Nick Suzuki quickly responded, equalizing less than 10 seconds later. Joel Armia gave the Canadiens the lead before the end of the first period. Both teams remained scoreless for the rest of the game, resulting in a 2-1 victory for Montreal. This concluded Colorado’s six-game winning streak at home.

AVS ACCOMPLISHMENTS

Nathan MacKinnon lit the lamp on Tuesday night, pushing his point streak to 19 games (13g/25a) and matching his career-high set earlier this season. He became the first player in NHL history to record multiple 19-game point streaks within a single season.

The centerman extended his season-opening home point streak to 35 games against the Canadiens. He is now just five games away from tying Wayne Gretzky's NHL record for the longest home point streak.

Justus Annunen stopped 25-of-27 of Montreal’s shots (.926). Colorado’s loss ended his winning streak at four games but it’s tied for the longest in the NHL by a rookie goaltender this season.

Since Mar. 6, the Avalanche have killed off 20 consecutive penalties, setting a new season-high for the longest penalty kill streak for the team. Colorado now stands at 82.1% (188-for-229) on the penalty kill this campaign.

HISTORY

The Avalanche/Nordiques own an all-time record of 45-40-7-3 versus the Rangers. At home, the franchise has a 26-17-3-1 tally against them. This upcoming matchup will be the last time the teams meet this regular season, with the Rangers having secured an overtime victory in their previous game on Feb. 5, 2024. Over its past six encounters against the Blue Shirts, Colorado is 4-0-2, outscoring them 19-13.

RANGERS REACH PLAYOFFS

On Tuesday night, the Rangers took on the Philadelphia Flyers looking for the chance to clinch a playoff berth. Following a scoreless first period, Scott Laughton and Ryan Poehling gave the Flyers the lead 2-0, which was then countered by Mika Zabanejad, Jonny Brodzinski and Alexis Lafreniere scoring three interrupted. The game saw an alternating lead, eventually reaching a 5-5 tie at the end of regulation. Adam Fox found the back of the net 36 seconds into overtime, securing New York a victory over Philadelphia and a place in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Rangers became the first NHL team to reach 100 points in 2023-24.

STATS TO KNOW

Nathan MacKinnon has found the scoresheet in every game against New York since Feb. 11, 2017, accumulating 14 points (6g/8a) over a 10-game stretch.

Since being traded to the Avs from the Rangers, Alexandar Georgiev boasts a 1.56 goals-against average and a .952 save percentage against them.

Casey Mittelstadt has registered 12 points (4g/8a) in his last 10 matchups versus New York.

RANGERS RECORDS

On Tuesday night, Artemi Panarin recorded his first career 100-point season and seventh ever by a Rangers player.

Panarin is currently fourth in points and ranks sixth in goals throughout the NHL this season. He leads New York in both goals (43) and assists (59) in 72 games.

Adam Fox is ranked in points (7th), goals (T-5th), and assists (8th) among all blueliners this campaign. He trails Cale Makar in all three categories.

The Rangers’ tandem of Jonathan Quick and Igor Shesterkin both rank among the top NHL netminders this season. Quick is fifth in goals-against average (2.44) and tied for sixth in save percentage (.916). Shesterkin has posted a .911 SV% and a 2.65 GAA in wins.

NUMBERS GAME

123

MacKinnon has tallied 123 points (45g/78a) in 2023-24, the third-most in a season in Avalanche/Nordiques history.

100

Mikko Rantanen is three points shy of reaching the 100-point mark this campaign.

268

Colorado has netted 268 goals in 2023-24. They lead the league and average 3.72 goals per game.

QUOTE(S) THAT LEFT A MARK

“Obviously, we didn’t come in prepared again, it’s just another lesson. We have to take that as learning. The teams we’re going to continue to play now, they’re going to be playoff teams and every team is going to try and outwork us because they want to. For us, we have to be able to show up every night. I just felt like overall, we didn’t simplify our game plan tonight enough.”

- Colorado D Cale Makar On Tuesday’s Game Against Montreal