MacKinnon extends point streaks, Avalanche top Blue Jackets for 8th win in row

Pushes home run to 33, on score sheet in 17th straight overall for Colorado

By Ryan Boulding
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DENVER -- Nathan MacKinnon had a goal an assist to extend his point streak to 17 games and his home point streak to 33 games, and the Colorado Avalanche won their eighth straight game, 6-1 against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Ball Arena on Friday.

MacKinnon’s season-opening home streak (27 goals, 46 assists) tied Wayne Gretzky (Edmonton Oilers, 1985-86) for the second-longest in NHL history. Gretzky owns the NHL record for the longest at 40 games (Los Angeles Kings, 1988-89).

Mikko Rantanen had two goals and an assist, and Cale Makar had a goal and an assist for the Avalanche (45-20-5), who are 9-1-0 in their past 10 games. Jonathan Drouin had two assists, and Alexandar Georgiev made 23 saves.

Elvis Merzlikins made 44 saves for the Blue Jackets (23-35-12), who have lost four of their past five games (1-2-2), including three in a row.

Damon Severson scored to make it 1-0 Columbus. He fanned on a one-timer off a Johnny Gaudreau cross-crease pass but enough of it for the puck to trickle in at 4:28 of the first period.

Makar tied it 1-1 with a wrist shot from low in the right circle that went far side past the blocker at 11:00.

Ross Colton extended the lead to 2-1 at 5:43 of the second period when he knocked in the loose puck from Zach Parise’s initial shot after it trickled through Merzlikins and into the blue paint.

Rantanen made it 3-1 when he redirected Josh Manson’s shot from inside the blue line down and through the five-hole at 7:07.

MacKinnon scored to make it 4-1 at 6:01 of the third period. Makar broke up a play in his own zone and sent MacKinnon a pass at the far blue line for a breakaway, which he finished from the right face-off circle.

Rantanen made it 5-1 with a power-play goal at 7:14, one-timing a crossing pass from MacKinnon past the glove.

Nichushkin made it 6-1 with a wrist shot from below the right circle at 13:38.

