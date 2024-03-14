Avalanche rally from down 3, top Canucks in OT for 5th straight win

Nichushkin scored on a power play after Canucks defenseman Carson Soucy cleared the puck over the glass with nine seconds left in the third period. Nathan MacKinnon’s one-timer was partially blocked but bounced in off Nichushkin's visor atop the crease.

The goal came after Ross Colton tied it 3-3 at 8:43 of the third period with a backhand from his knees at the edge of the crease that hit Vancouver goalie Casey DeSmith, who had just made a diving save on a Miles Wood wraparound, lying in the net, and video replay showed it crossed the line.

MacKinnon had a goal and an assist to extend his point streak to 14 games, and Mikko Rantanen also had a goal and an assist for the Avalanche (42-20-5), who were coming off a 6-2 win at the Calgary Flames on Tuesday. Cale Makar had two assists and Alexandar Georgiev made 18 saves.

J.T. Miller and Nikita Zadorov each had a goal and an assist for the Canucks (42-17-8), who had won four straight. DeSmith made 30 saves in his first start since No. 1 goalie Thatcher Demko sustained a lower-body injury on Saturday that will keep him out week to week.

Rantanen cut it to 3-1 with three seconds left in the second, redirecting a Devon Toews pass in from atop the crease. The goal extended Rantanen’s point streak to 11 games and 20 points (five goals, 15 assists).

MacKinnon made it 3-2 on a 5-on-3 power play at 3:19 of the third period, one-timing a Cale Makar pass over DeSmith’s blocker from the left circle.

Miller gave Vancouver a 1-0 lead 24 seconds into the first period by deflecting a point shot past the blocker of Georgiev.

Ilya Mikheyev extended it to 2-0 at 2:44. Miller gained the zone and skated the puck behind the net and out the other side before centering to Mikheyev in the low slot for a redirection and his first goal since Dec. 17.

Zadorov made it 3-0 at 4:23 of the second period after Garland passed to him atop the left circle for a one-timer past the glove of a screened Georgiev.