Colorado Avalanche Sign Zach Parise

The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the team has signed forward Zach Parise to a one-year contract through the end of the 2023-24 season.

Parise, 39, appeared in all 82 games for the New York Islanders during the 2022-23 campaign, collecting 34 points (21g/13a). He finished third on the team in goals, tied for fifth in game-winning tallies and potted two shorthanded goals to rank second among Islanders skaters. The winger played in six postseason contests in New York’s first round playoff matchup versus the Carolina Hurricanes.

The 5-foot-11, 195-pound winger collected 69 points (36g/33a) skating in two complete campaigns with the Islanders from 2021-23. Parise was the only New York skater to appear in all 82 games in both of those seasons and the only Islander to net multiple shorthanded goals in both the campaigns.

“We are excited to add Zach to our group,” said Avalanche General Manager Chris MacFarland. “Over his impressive NHL career, Zach has always been a highly competitive and driven forward who is hard to play against. We look forward to adding his veteran presence to our locker room.”

The Minneapolis, Minnesota, native registered six 40-point seasons with his hometown Minnesota Wild from 2012-21 while serving as an alternate captain. Parise accumulated 400 points (199g/201a) in 558 contests with the Wild. He ranks on Minnesota’s franchise leaderboard in points (third), goals (third), and game-winning goals with 39 (second).

Parise collected 410 points (194g/216a) with the New Jersey Devils from 2005-12, skating in 502 outings. He collected a career-high 94 points (45g/49a) while appearing in all 82 games with the Devils during the 2008-09 season, leading to his selections to the NHL All-Star Game and NHL Second All-Star Team, the lone such appearances in his career. Parise was elected alternate captain for two seasons (2009-11) before being named as captain during the 2011-12 campaign.

The winger reached the 30-goal mark in four straight seasons while with New Jersey (2006-10) and is one of two skaters in franchise history to reach that mark in five different campaigns. Parise appeared in his first career NHL contest on Oct. 5, 2005, vs Pittsburgh.

While with the Devils, Parise skated in 61 postseason outings, accumulating 43 points (21g/22a). He tied for the league lead among skaters during the 2012 Stanley Cup playoffs, potting eight goals en route to the Devils’ first Stanley Cup Final appearance since 2003.

Parise has skated in 1,224 career NHL contests, registering 879 points (429g/450a) with New Jersey, Minnesota, and the Islanders. He has also appeared 111 career postseason outings, collecting 80 points (37g/43a).

Among all active American-born NHL skaters, Parise has accumulated the third-most games played, trailing only Ryan Suter (1,410) and Joe Pavelski (1,298). Of those drafted in 2003, he ranks sixth in points, fourth in goals and second in game-winning tallies (82). Parise became one of 13 skaters born in the United States to register 400 NHL goals when he scored against San Jose on Feb. 24, 2022.

Prior to turning pro, Parise played for the University of North Dakota (WCHA) from 2002-04, totaling 116 points (49g/67a) in 76 appearances. He was selected to the WCHA All-Rookie Team and the Third All-Star Team his freshman year, finishing as a Hobey Baker Finalist. The following season, Parise was selected to the WCHA All-Tournament Team, the First All-Star Team, the First All-American Team and was a Hobey Baker Finalist, registering 55 points (23g/32a) in 37 games.

Internationally, Parise has represented his country twice at the Winter Olympic games in 2010 and 2014, serving as alternate captain and captain, respectfully, where the United States took home a silver medal in 2010. He appeared in the IIHF World Championships three times (2005, 2007, 2008) and skated in the IIHF World Junior Championships two times (2003-04), helping the U.S. capture the gold medal in 2004.

Parise was originally drafted in the first round (17th overall) by New Jersey in the 2003 NHL Draft.