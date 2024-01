The Minnesota Wild has placed G Filip Gustavsson on Injured Reserve. Gustavsson was injured during the second period on 12/30 at Winnipeg.

Through 22 games played, Gustavsson earned 10 wins, two shutouts, a 2.96 GAA and a .903 SV%.

The Minnesota Wild has recalled G Zane McIntyre from Iowa.

