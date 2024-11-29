Utah Hockey Club Unveils Statewide Youth Programs for Club’s Inaugural Season

Salt Lake City (October 22, 2024)– Today, Utah Hockey Club announced multiple initiatives designed to introduce youth across Utah and beyond to the sport of hockey. With a combination of free events, youth street leagues, on-ice programming, and school-based programs, Utah Hockey Club will engage more than 5,000 participants this season by providing opportunities for youth to get involved in the sport.

“Utah Hockey Club is committed to making hockey accessible to as many kids and families as possible,” said Chris Armstrong, president and alternate governor for Utah Hockey Club. “ Our youth programs focus on helping kids to learn the game, and cultivating a passion for the sport in neighborhoods and communities throughout the state. The Utah Jazz have set an incredible standard for building successful community programming with the Junior Jazz, and we plan to build on that foundation, as well as the work done by countless other organizations, to introduce and support more hockey activities, leagues, educational programs, and other resources across Utah and the surrounding regions.”

Hockey 101

Presented by Nomi Health

This season, Utah Hockey Club will launch Hockey 101, a series of events designed to introduce youth and their families to the fundamentals of hockey and bring communities together around a shared love of the game. Each Hockey 101 event – which will take place at local recreation centers, ice rinks across Utah, and twice at Delta Center this season – has been carefully curated for participants of all ages to learn basic skills and explore ways to get involved in the sport.

Youth ages 8 to 14 can register here for the next Hockey 101 event on Saturday, Oct. 26 at Mountain View Junior High School in West Haven, Utah which will feature interactive hockey games and activities.

Utah Hockey Club Street Hockey Leagues

Presented by University of Utah Health and America First Credit Union

This fall, Utah Hockey Club, in partnership with local parks and recreation departments, will introduce street hockey leagues to cities and towns across Utah, Idaho, Wyoming, and Montana. To ensure all participating communities are equipped for success, Utah Hockey Club will donate the necessary equipment for these leagues, including skates, nets, goalie gear, sticks, balls, and other essential items. In addition, training sessions for coaches and referees will be provided to help communities smoothly launch their programs.

Managed through each community’s recreation center, the street hockey leagues are a low-cost way for youth to learn to play the sport. The leagues are open to youth ages 7 to 18 and each league will run for 6 to 8 weeks, with supplemental clinics, and other Utah Hockey Club events throughout the season.

Learn to Play

Beginning in early 2025, Utah Hockey Club will introduce the Learn to Play program, offering one-hour sessions at local ice rinks designed to teach the fundamentals of ice hockey. Each session will be led by an experienced coaching staff and Utah Hockey Club players and broadcaster Tyson Nash will participate in select sessions.

Registration for each session is $250 and participants will receive their own complete set of hockey gear – helmet, pads, skates, stick, and jersey – for taking part in the program.

Hockey PE Programming

Presented by Nomi Health

In Spring 2025, Utah Hockey Club will introduce a teacher-led PE curriculum in partnership with Nomi Health for K-8 physical education teachers across the state. Educators in the program will be provided with a starter kit that includes essential equipment - helmets, pads, sticks, and nets - designed to integrate hockey into their curriculum. More details on the program and how educators can get involved will be shared in the coming months.

More information on Utah Hockey Club’s youth programs can be found here.