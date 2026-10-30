Bourgault and Tomasino Head to California

Senators Recall Belleville’s Top Two Scorers

Recalls

The Senators will get some offensive reinforcement to round out their annual trip to California. Xavier Bourgault and Philip Tomasino were recalled from Belleville on Friday. Both will be available for the games in San Jose (Saturday) and Anaheim (Sunday).

The two former first-round picks were the B-Sens’ top two scorers when they received the call-up.

Tomasino, 25, was the only player on his team averaging more than one point per game since the start of the season. The veteran, who signed with Ottawa on July 1, has tallied 11 points — four goals and seven assists — in 10 games so far. Between October 17 and 24, he had a four-game point streak. During that stretch, he scored three goals and recorded five assists.

Tomasino has played in 218 NHL games. With the Nashville Predators and the Pittsburgh Penguins, he has tallied 95 points — 34 goals and 61 assists.

Bourgault, meanwhile, has recorded nine points — three goals and six assists — in 10 games with Belleville since the start of the season. The Quebec native, acquired by Ottawa in a trade in 2024, made his NHL debut last season. He played two games with the Senators. He is still looking for his first point.

The Belleville Senators will spend the next two weekends at home. They’ll host the Hartford Wolfpack this Friday to wrap up the month of October. That will be followed by games against the Toronto Marlies (Sunday), the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (Nov. 6), and the Providence Bruins (Nov. 7).

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