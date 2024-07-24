Lalonde optimistic about 2024-25 Red Wings, talks club’s progress with Ilitch Sports + Entertainment colleagues

Head coach expects Detroit to build off last season’s push for playoff spot

112823-AMF-0242
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT – With the 2024-25 NHL season approaching, Detroit Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde participated in a live Q&A session with Bally Sports Detroit broadcaster Ken Daniels to discuss the upcoming campaign during an Ilitch Sports + Entertainment colleague gathering on Tuesday.

Before answering questions from IS+E colleagues on the Via concourse at Little Caesars Arena, Lalonde talked about his confidence in the Red Wings following the strides the club made last season.

“Coming to the arena late in the season, those butterflies, you could feel the tension in the room because it mattered,” Lalonde said. “We’re methodically going in the right direction. To see some of the growth in those guys, yes it translates to wins, but it’s very rewarding as a coach.”

In 2023-24, his second season behind Detroit’s bench, Lalonde guided the club to its most wins (41) and points (91) since the 2015-16 campaign. And for the Red Wings to build on that success, the 51-year-old head coach said every player must be more committed to team defense.

“We’re going to ask the group for a little more this year,” Lalonde said. “Those teams that end up at the very end, the experience I had winning Stanley Cups, there was still an emphasis about keeping it out of the net.”

The Red Wings will open their 2024-25 regular-season schedule on Oct. 10 against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Little Caesars Arena. Lalonde said he’s excited about the potential of Detroit’s roster, expressing an eagerness to see how Patrick Kane performs after a full, healthy offseason.  

Kane recorded 47 points (20 goals, 27 assists) in 50 games last season after signing a one-year contract with the Red Wings on Nov. 28, following hip resurfacing surgery on June 1, 2023.

“First and foremost, I think it says something about Patrick Kane that he wanted to be here,” Lalonde said about Kane signing a one-year contract extension. “I think he was very clear in the process that he probably had -- and obviously I wasn’t involved in those meetings but talking with Patrick after -- better opportunity, more term and probably more money (in NHL free agency), but he felt part of something here last year.”

While the Red Wings made several changes to their roster this summer, Lalonde said he’s excited about several young returning players who will have an opportunity to take the next step this season.

“Our room is in a really good spot,” Lalonde said. “We’ve grown immensely the last couple years on the ice, but what you don’t see is how those guys in those leadership roles have grown in the locker room. It’s only going to get better.”

Detroit also has up-and-coming talent on the way, according to Lalonde.

“I had an opportunity to watch Grand Rapids down the stretch (last season),” Lalonde said. “We talk about (Jonatan) Berggren and (Albert) Johansson, but I really like the growth of Marco Kasper. I love Carter Mazur…(Nate) Danielson has never let me down yet, although I know it’s a small sample size. You have to push from the bottom. I’m excited about it, and I think it’s going to be very beneficial for us moving forward.”

Lalonde also took time to thank the IS+E colleagues in attendance on Tuesday, commending their kindness, work ethic and dedication to creating the best possible atmosphere for players and fans at Little Caesars Arena.

“First and foremost, the job you do is amazing,” Lalonde said. “But how you’ve treated me – there’s not a single person that I’ve come across that hasn’t treated me with respect…This is special. (Little Caesars Arena) is electric. I came here as an opponent with Tampa Bay, and I know we’re having a little more success and building some excitement, but it just felt different. I was literally taken aback by the energy in the building.”

