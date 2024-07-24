Lalonde optimistic about 2024-25 Red Wings, talks club’s progress with Ilitch Sports + Entertainment colleagues

While the Red Wings made several changes to their roster this summer, Lalonde said he’s excited about several young returning players who will have an opportunity to take the next step this season.

“Our room is in a really good spot,” Lalonde said. “We’ve grown immensely the last couple years on the ice, but what you don’t see is how those guys in those leadership roles have grown in the locker room. It’s only going to get better.”

Detroit also has up-and-coming talent on the way, according to Lalonde.

“I had an opportunity to watch Grand Rapids down the stretch (last season),” Lalonde said. “We talk about (Jonatan) Berggren and (Albert) Johansson, but I really like the growth of Marco Kasper. I love Carter Mazur…(Nate) Danielson has never let me down yet, although I know it’s a small sample size. You have to push from the bottom. I’m excited about it, and I think it’s going to be very beneficial for us moving forward.”

Lalonde also took time to thank the IS+E colleagues in attendance on Tuesday, commending their kindness, work ethic and dedication to creating the best possible atmosphere for players and fans at Little Caesars Arena.

“First and foremost, the job you do is amazing,” Lalonde said. “But how you’ve treated me – there’s not a single person that I’ve come across that hasn’t treated me with respect…This is special. (Little Caesars Arena) is electric. I came here as an opponent with Tampa Bay, and I know we’re having a little more success and building some excitement, but it just felt different. I was literally taken aback by the energy in the building.”