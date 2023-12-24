Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Sabres 

SEASON GREETINGS - The Rangers enter the holiday break with a 23-8-1 record for 47 points, ranking first in the NHL in wins and tied for first in points. New York has won four of its last five games and eight of its last 12 games. The Blueshirts improved to 4-0 in the 5-minute overtime session.

BACK-TO-BACK REBOUND - New York improved to 5-0-0 on the second half of back-to-back sets and improved to 8-1-0 following a loss this season.

ANOTHER POWER PLAY GOAL - The Blueshirts scored at least one power play goal in their seventh straight game, their longest such streak since Oct. 5-22, 2009 (8 GP). The Rangers have goals on the man advantage in 12 of their last 14 games and in 25 of 32 games this season.