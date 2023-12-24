Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Sabres 

231223-POSTGAME-NOTES
By New York Rangers
@NYRangers

SEASON GREETINGS - The Rangers enter the holiday break with a 23-8-1 record for 47 points, ranking first in the NHL in wins and tied for first in points. New York has won four of its last five games and eight of its last 12 games. The Blueshirts improved to 4-0 in the 5-minute overtime session.

BACK-TO-BACK REBOUND - New York improved to 5-0-0 on the second half of back-to-back sets and improved to 8-1-0 following a loss this season.

ANOTHER POWER PLAY GOAL - The Blueshirts scored at least one power play goal in their seventh straight game, their longest such streak since Oct. 5-22, 2009 (8 GP). The Rangers have goals on the man advantage in 12 of their last 14 games and in 25 of 32 games this season.

  • Mika Zibanejad had a goal and two assists in the win, giving him points in seven-straight games (7G-6A) and in 15 of his last 16 contests (11G-12A). Dating back to Nov. 22, Zibanejad has points in 15 of his last 16 games and multi-point games in seven of those. In that span, Zibanejad’s 23 points rank fourth in the NHL and his 11 goals are tied for third.
  • Chris Kreider scored his third career overtime goal and his 41st career game-winning goal, tying Mark Messier for fourth most GWGs in Rangers history. With his goal, Kreider ties Rod Gilbert (165) for the most goals in new MSG history (regular season and playoffs combined). He has notched a point in three-straight games (1G-5A) and has eight points in his last five games (3G-5A).
  • Artemi Panarin scored a goal in his 300th game as a Ranger. With 385 points (118G-267A), he owns the most points by a player through their first 300 contests with the franchise. Panarin has points in six of his last seven games (2G-5A) and points in 11 of his last 14 games (8G-10A).
  • Blake Wheeler extended his point streak to three games with an assist. He has seven points (3G- 4A) in his past six games.
  • Igor Shesterkin earned his third-straight win and overall his 13th win of the year.

WATCH HIGHLIGHTS:

Recap: Sabres at Rangers 12.23.23

News Feed

Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Sabres | 12.23.23

Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Sabres
Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Oilers | 12.22.23

Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Oilers
Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Oilers | 12.22.23

Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Oilers
Postgame Notes: Rangers at Maple Leafs | 12.19.23

Postgame Notes: Rangers at Maple Leafs
Pregame Notes: Rangers at Maple Leafs | 12.19.23

Pregame Notes: Rangers at Maple Leafs
Postgame Notes: Rangers at Bruins| 12.16.23

Postgame Notes: Rangers at Bruins
Pregame Notes: Rangers at Bruins | 12.16.23

Pregame Notes: Rangers at Bruins
Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Ducks | 12.15.23

Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Ducks
Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Ducks | 12.15.23

Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Ducks
In Life and in Hockey, Family is Everything for Vincent Trocheck 

In Life and in Hockey, Family is Everything for Vincent Trocheck 
Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Maple Leafs | 12.12.23

Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Maple Leafs
Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Maple Leafs | 12.12.23

Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Maple Leafs
Fine-Tuning and Reflection: How Practice Fuels K’Andre Miller’s Game 

Fine-Tuning and Reflection: How Practice Fuels K’Andre Miller’s Game 
Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Kings | 12.10.23

Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Kings
Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Kings | 12.10.23

Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Kings
Postgame Notes: Rangers at Capitals | 12.09.23

Postgame Notes: Rangers at Capitals
Pregame Notes: Rangers at Capitals | 12.09.23

Pregame Notes: Rangers at Capitals
Postgame Notes: Rangers at Senators | 12.05.23

Postgame Notes: Rangers at Senators