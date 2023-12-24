Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Sabres 

SEASON GREETINGS - The Rangers enter the holiday break with a 23-8-1 record for 47 points, ranking first in the NHL in wins and tied for first in points. New York has won four of its last five games and eight of its last 12 games. The Blueshirts improved to 4-0 in the 5-minute overtime session.
BACK-TO-BACK REBOUND - New York improved to 5-0-0 on the second half of back-to-back sets and improved to 8-1-0 following a loss this season.
ANOTHER POWER PLAY GOAL - The Blueshirts scored at least one power play goal in their seventh straight game, their longest such streak since Oct. 5-22, 2009 (8 GP). The Rangers have goals on the man advantage in 12 of their last 14 games and in 25 of 32 games this season.
- Mika Zibanejad had a goal and two assists in the win, giving him points in seven-straight games (7G-6A) and in 15 of his last 16 contests (11G-12A). Dating back to Nov. 22, Zibanejad has points in 15 of his last 16 games and multi-point games in seven of those. In that span, Zibanejad’s 23 points rank fourth in the NHL and his 11 goals are tied for third.
- Chris Kreider scored his third career overtime goal and his 41st career game-winning goal, tying Mark Messier for fourth most GWGs in Rangers history. With his goal, Kreider ties Rod Gilbert (165) for the most goals in new MSG history (regular season and playoffs combined). He has notched a point in three-straight games (1G-5A) and has eight points in his last five games (3G-5A).
- Artemi Panarin scored a goal in his 300th game as a Ranger. With 385 points (118G-267A), he owns the most points by a player through their first 300 contests with the franchise. Panarin has points in six of his last seven games (2G-5A) and points in 11 of his last 14 games (8G-10A).
- Blake Wheeler extended his point streak to three games with an assist. He has seven points (3G- 4A) in his past six games.
- Igor Shesterkin earned his third-straight win and overall his 13th win of the year.