- Artemi Panarin recorded his 50th assist of the season, marking his third straight 50-assist campaign. He becomes the third player in Rangers history to post a run of that length following Wayne Gretzky (3 from 1996-97 – 1998-99) and Mark Messier (3 from 1991- 92 – 1993-94).
- Chris Kreider scored his 31st goal of the season and 12th on the power play. He has goals in seven in his last nine games and eight in his last 11 games. Since 2021-22, his 46 power play goals rank third in the NHL.
- Vincent Trocheck collected his 37th assist of the season, giving him points in eight of his last nine games (7G-5A).
- Will Cuylle opened the scoring with his first career power play goal.
- K’Andre Miller assisted on Cuylle’s goal and has assists in three of his last five games. Miller sits one point away from 100 in his career.
Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Panthers
