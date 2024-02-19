Postgame Notes: Rangers at Islanders

IN THE ELEMENTS - The Rangers improved to 5-0-0 all-time in outdoor games, becoming the first team in NHL history to win five such contests. The Blueshirts posted the first three-goal comeback win in an outdoor game in NHL history and are the second team to overcome a multi-goal deficit in the final five minutes of regulation to win an outdoor game. With an attendance of 79,690, it was the largest crowd to ever see a Rangers game.

SEVENTH HEAVEN - With the win, New York increased their winning streak to seven games, its longest of the season. The Rangers have points in nine of their last 10 games (8-1-1).

NO QUIT IN NY - On top of setting outdoor game records, the Rangers’ comeback victory was 18th of the season and ninth when trailing in the third period, both tied for the most in the NHL.

POWERFUL POWER PLAY - New York scored three times on the power play, their most in a game since October 28 at Vancouver.