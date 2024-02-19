Postgame Notes: Rangers at Islanders

IN THE ELEMENTS - The Rangers improved to 5-0-0 all-time in outdoor games, becoming the first team in NHL history to win five such contests. The Blueshirts posted the first three-goal comeback win in an outdoor game in NHL history and are the second team to overcome a multi-goal deficit in the final five minutes of regulation to win an outdoor game. With an attendance of 79,690, it was the largest crowd to ever see a Rangers game.
SEVENTH HEAVEN - With the win, New York increased their winning streak to seven games, its longest of the season. The Rangers have points in nine of their last 10 games (8-1-1).
NO QUIT IN NY - On top of setting outdoor game records, the Rangers’ comeback victory was 18th of the season and ninth when trailing in the third period, both tied for the most in the NHL.
POWERFUL POWER PLAY - New York scored three times on the power play, their most in a game since October 28 at Vancouver.
- Vincent Trocheck notched two goals and an assist in his outdoor game debut, giving him goals in back- to-back games (3G) and five points in his last five games (3G-2A).
- Artemi Panarin tied his career-high in goals (32) when he scored the overtime winner. He became the third player in Rangers history to score within the opening 10 seconds of an overtime period. The others: Tony Amonte (0:08 on Feb. 21, 1994) and Kent-Erik Andersson (0:08 on Nov. 20, 1983). Panarin finished the game with three points (1G-2A) and now has 13 points (5G-8A) in his last 10 games.
- Matt Rempe made his NHL debut, becoming the first player in NHL history to make his league debut in an outdoor game.
- Adam Fox collected two assists, giving him six helpers in his last two games and points in eight of his last 11 games (1G-14A).
- Erik Gustafsson scored 1:28 into the game marking the second-fastest goal by a defenseman to start an outdoor game, behind Michal Kempny to start the 2017 Winter Classic (1:02).
- Peter Laviolette coached in his fifth outdoor game today, tying Joel Quenneville for the most by a head coach.