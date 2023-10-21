Lafrenière Makes Special Visit to Ronald McDonald House New York 

Moments that will last a lifetime.

Rangers forward Alexis Lafrenière made a special visit to the Ronald McDonald House New York on the afternoon of Oct. 17 to spend quality time with children and families who are currently residing there during this trying time in their lives. The Ronald McDonald House is a global nonprofit organization that aims to help families with hospitalized children have access to resources like places to stay close to the hospitals – without bearing the weight of hotel and food costs – and fundamental medical and dental care to underserved communities.

Lafrenière received a full tour of the nonprofit chapter – located on East 72nd Street – where he saw all of the amenities offered, including a wellness center, a 24-hour kitchen, a gaming room, an arts and crafts room and a daycare center. After, the 22-year-old winger joined some members out on the back patio for a festive fall celebration. Each table – set with either a Rangers blue or red tablecloth -- was decorated with pumpkins and gourds and was spread out across the tree-filled patio.

There, Lafrenière circulated among each table taking time visit with the children, going through treatment and their family members. Together, they decorated pumpkins, frosted vanilla sugar cookies and created autumn-themed decorations.

“It was really special to be there with them,” Lafrenière said. “Obviously, they are going through a really hard time with treatments and stuff like that. It was good to be with them. Just sitting and talking with them was special. They’re all really great kids.”

There were two kids in particular who were fond of Lafrenière and helped decorate a pumpkin the same shade as the Rangers’ blueshirts. Lindsay Capehart, the Ronald McDonald House Volunteer Coordinator, later shared an anecdote of the lasting impact Lafrenière left and the budding friendship he helped to foster between the two kids.

“There were two kiddos who met [during] cookie decorating that have been inseparable ever since,” Capehart said. “As Alexis’ newest superfans, they’ve spent the past day watching ‘film; and popping by my office to share the stats of their new friend. It’s been wonderful to watch their admiration grow for someone who treated them with such warmth, kindness and respect. When they are facing tough days, they are going to look back at their memory of Tuesday as a source of hope.”

Lafrenière’s visit marked another example of the long-standing relationship between the Rangers and Ronald McDonald House New York, which dates back over 30 years. The relationship first began with the great Mr. Ranger Rod Gilbert and his efforts to give back to the local nonprofit. The Rangers now host an annual Skate with the Greats event every spring, where attendees can skate with Rangers Hall of Famers to raise funds for families in need. “The event at Ronald McDonald House New York was nothing short of remarkable,” Capehart said. “The joy and excitement that filled our terrace during [Lafrenière’s] visit was palpable, and it brought smiles to the faces of everyone involved. The children were over the moon, and the parents were equally touched by the kindness and generosity of the New York Rangers and the Garden of Dreams Foundation.”

For more information on the Ronald McDonald House New York please visit https://www.rmh-newyork.org and stay tuned for the finalized date for the Rangers’ 2024 Skate with the Greats event.