 A Legendary Teammate: Rangers Reflect on Lundqvist 

Mika Zibanejad, teammates from 2016-20: He had back-to-back 50-save games [in 2018]. That game against Calgary [March 2, 2018] stands out, but he had so many big performances. It was always a big save here, a big save there. Thinking back on it, it seems like so much in terms of how you could always count on him to save [you] if you made a mistake or if something happened. He just had a big presence on the ice and was someone that always calmed everyone down.

What’s a favorite memory or moment you shared with him off the ice?

Lindgren: I’m not sure there’s just one that sticks out, but he’s just a great guy. He was a guy that went out of his way to be nice. As a younger guy, he made sure everyone felt welcome no matter who you were. He was a great teammate.

Trouba: He definitely has a presence. He can get pretty fiery at times. One of the things I remember was during my first year. Normally, I drove to the rink with Brady Skjei, but he had a doctor's appointment or something. So, he told me, “Just ask Hank to take you home.” and I was like, “I barely know him, no way!” I was nervous to ask him for a ride home, but he was so nice about everything and said it was no problem. We were just talking the whole time in the car. It was one of those moments where I was like, “Wow, this is pretty cool. Here I am in the car driving with Henrik Lundqvist.” He was just always a super nice guy and always cared about his teammates. His passion is something that I’ll always remember.