 A Legendary Teammate: Rangers Reflect on Lundqvist 

A special weekend is in store for all-time legend Henrik Lundqvist.
In 15 years spent between the pipes solely with the Rangers, Lundqvist is set to cement his legacy as one of the all-time best netminders in hockey as he will be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame this weekend in Toronto.
Ahead of the special celebration, some of Lundqvist’s former teammates reflected on their favorite memories on and off the ice with the iconic No. 30.
What was a favorite memory you had of Lundqvist in the net?
Ryan Lindgren, teammates from 2019-20: My first game I got called up; it was at home against Carolina. Just getting the chance to play in front of him and play with him was really cool. It was nice knowing that he was back there. It was comforting as a d-man. He’s obviously a legend. He’s someone I watched growing up so playing with him was cool.