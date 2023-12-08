Bortuzzo traded to Islanders by Blues

St. Louis gets 7th-round pick in 2024 Draft for defenseman

Robert Bortuzzo trade Dec 8

© Derek Leung/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Robert Bortuzzo was traded to the New York Islanders by the St. Louis Blues on Friday for a seventh-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

The defenseman has been a healthy scratch in 21 of the Blues’ 25 games this season and has no points, with St. Louis giving an increased role to younger defensemen Tyler Tucker, 23, and Scott Perunovich, 25. Bortuzzo has not played since Nov. 18.

Selected by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the third round (No. 78) of the 2007 NHL Draft, the 34-year-old has 74 points (20 goals, 54 assists) and is plus-41 in 537 regular-season games in 13 NHL seasons with the Penguins and Blues. He has four points (two goals, two assists) in 55 Stanley Cup Playoff games and won the Stanley Cup with St. Louis in 2019.

Bortuzzo played 10 seasons with the Blues and is one of 16 players in their history to have spent at least that many seasons with them. He had 54 points (16 goals, 38 assists) in 424 regular-season games and three points (two goals, one assist) in 47 playoff games for St. Louis after being traded from Pittsburgh on March 2, 2015.

New York placed defenseman Ryan Pulock on injured reserve Friday because of a lower-body injury sustained Thursday during a 7-3 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets and also is without defensemen Adam Pelech (upper body, long-term IR) and Sebastian Aho (upper body, IR).

The Islanders (11-7-7), who are tied with the Carolina Hurricanes for third place in the Metropolitan Division, host the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday (7:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSW).

The Blues (13-11-1) are sixth in the Central Division and visit the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; BSMW, NBCSCH).

