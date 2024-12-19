Kakko traded to Kraken from Rangers for Borgen, 2 picks in 2025 NHL Draft  

Kaapo Kakko was traded to the Seattle Kraken by the New York Rangers on Wednesday.

New York received defenseman Will Borgen, and a third- and sixth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

Kakko, a 23-year-old forward, has 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) in 30 games this season while averaging 13:17 of ice time per game. He was selected No. 2 in the 2019 Draft by the Rangers and had 131 points (61 goals, 70 assists) in 330 games during his time in New York. Kakko returned to the lineup in a 3-0 loss to the Nashville Predators Tuesday after he was a healthy scratch in a 3-2 loss at the St. Louis Blues on Sunday.

Borgen, 27, has a goal and an assist in 33 games this season while averaging 15:12 of ice time. Selected in the fourth round (No. 92) of the 2015 Draft by the Buffalo Sabres, Borgen played 14 games over two seasons for the Sabres before he was claimed by Seattle in the 2021 Expansion Draft, where he had 55 points (nine goals, 46 assists) in 233 games.

The Rangers (15-15-1) sit in sixth place in the Metropolitan Division having lost five of six and are 3-11-0 in their past 14 games after winning the Presidents’ Trophy as the top team in the NHL during the 2023-2024 regular season. They conclude a three-game road trip at the Dallas Stars on Friday.

The Kraken (15-16-2) lost 3-0 to the Ottawa Senators Tuesday and are in sixth place in the Pacific Division. The Kraken travel to the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday.

