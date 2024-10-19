Coach's Challenge: DET @ NSH – 10:57 of the First Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: Detroit

Type of Challenge: Off-Side

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No Goal Nashville

Explanation:
Video review determined that Nashville’s Mark Jankowski preceded the puck into the offensive zone and was in an off-side position prior to Colton Sisson’s goal. According to Rule 38.9, “The standard for overturning the call in the event of a “GOAL” call on the ice is that the NHL Situation Room, after reviewing any and all available replays and consulting with the On-Ice Official(s), determines that one or more Players on the attacking team preceded the puck into the attacking zone prior to the goal being scored and that, as a result, the play should have been stopped for an “Off-Side” infraction; where this standard is met, the goal will be disallowed.”

The clock is reset to show 9:13 (10:47 elapsed time), when the off-side infraction occurred.

Situation Room

Coach’s Challenge: VAN @ FLA – 6:30 of the Second Period

Video Review: VAN @ FLA – 11:42 of the First Period

Video Review: BUF @ PIT – 0:39 of the Third Period

Coach’s Challenge: BUF @ PIT – 9:12 of the Second Period

Video Review/Coach’s Challenge: PHI @ EDM – 4:47 of the First Period

Coach’s Challenge: VAN @ TBL – 11:53 of the Third Period

Coach’s Challenge: LAK @ OTT – 5:25 of the Third Period

Coach's Challenge: LAK @ OTT – 4:10 of the Second Period

Video Review: ANA @ VGK – 5:49 of the Second Period

Coach’s Challenge: CGY @ EDM – 5:39 of the Second Period

Coach’s Challenge: CGY @ EDM – 18:03 of the First Period

Coach’s Challenge: CHI @ EDM – 8:35 of the Third Period

Video Review: CBJ @ COL – 15:05 of the Second Period

Video Review: PHI @ CGY – 5:37 of the First Period

Coach’s Challenge: ANA @ SJS – 2:38 of the First Period

Coach’s Challenge: UTA @ NYR – 4:54 of the Second Period

Video Review: PHI @ VAN – 3:03 of the Third Period

Coach’s Challenge: PIT @ DET – 13:43 of the Second Period