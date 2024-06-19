Hage endures tragedy, injury on road to 2024 NHL Draft

The 2024 Upper Deck NHL Draft will be held June 28-29 at Sphere in Las Vegas. The first round will be June 28 (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS) and Rounds 2-7 are June 29 (11:30 a.m. ET; ESPN+, NHLN, SN, SN1). NHL.com is counting down to the draft with in-depth profiles on top prospects, podcasts and other features. Today, a profile on Chicago forward Michael Hage.

Michael Hage has dealt with more pain than most 18-year-olds.

First it was the shoulder injury that cost him almost his entire first season with Chicago of the United States Hockey League in 2022-23.

Then came something infinitely worst.

Alain Hage, Michael's father, died in a swimming pool accident during a backyard barbecue in July 2023.

"Obviously he meant everything to me as a role model, someone I looked up to my whole life," Michael said. "Starting from his hard work, I think he was someone who I could look up to every day. Just an extremely hard-working person. The biggest thing with him was it's always your effort in everything you do."

Hage (6-foot-1, 188 pounds) certainly put in the kind of effort any parent could be proud of, finishing fourth in the USHL with 75 points (33 goals, 42 assists) in 54 games, and he's committed to play at the University of Michigan starting next season. He's No. 10 in NHL Central Scouting's final ranking of North American skaters.

"It hasn't been easy, obviously, losing him, it's definitely a void in your life," Hage said.

It wasn't long after his father's death that Hage returned to his offseason workout regimen. The gym and the ice proved to be two places he was able to find solace.

"I got back to training fairly quickly in the sense that it was somewhat of a distraction for me," he said. "Being on the ice and getting back in the gym would make it feel normal to me. At times it was really hard when you're just sitting there thinking of nothing, so sometimes it was actually nicer to be in the gym or be on the ice just as a distraction and doing something you enjoy."

When the season began, Hage went to Chicago on his own. His mother, Rania, and his brother, Alexander, 16, remained in Ontario, where Rania works, and Alexander is a top hockey player in his age group.

"It's truly tragic," Chicago coach and general manager Mike Garman said. "I could not imagine what that was like. I got to know Alain, his father, really well. And his mom, Rania, is a terrific person. I know how close Michael was with his father. [He] truly was his hero. I just couldn't even imagine going through that as a young man. I don't know that you can even wholly appreciate the impact it's had and will continue to have on him.