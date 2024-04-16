Silayev tops final Central Scouting International ranking for 2024 NHL Draft

Anton Silayev, a defenseman with Torpedo in the Kontinental Hockey League, is No. 1 on NHL Central Scouting's final ranking of International skaters for the 2024 Upper Deck NHL Draft.
Central Scouting on Tuesday revealed its final list of the top North American skaters and goalies, and the top International skaters and goalies. Center Macklin Celebrini of Boston University in Hockey East is the No. 1 North American skater.
The 2024 draft will reportedly be held at Sphere in Las Vegas, with the first round June 28 and Rounds 2-7 on June 29. The NHL Draft Lottery to determine the first 16 picks in the draft will be determined at a later date.
PDFs: North American skaters | North American goalies | International skaters | International goalies
Silayev (6-foot-7, 211 pounds) had 11 points (three goals, eight assists), 103 shots on goal, 74 blocked shots and led Torpedo with 98 hits in 63 regular-season games. The 18-year-old, who was No. 2 on the midterm list in January, had the most points by an under-18 player in KHL history; Vladimir Tarasenko is second (10 points for Novosibirsk in 2008-09).
"It's not often you find a 6-foot-7, 211-pound defenseman capable of moving like him with his smooth and active skating stride," NHL director of European Scouting Jukka-Pekka Vuorinen said. "He seems to always be alert and able to quickly get pucks to his forwards in transition. He can carry the puck and has a great release. His personal skills are still a bit raw, but his ceiling is high. He's looked so composed in the KHL. He seems to be ready to play in the NHL almost immediately."