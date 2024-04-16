Silayev tops final Central Scouting International ranking for 2024 NHL Draft

Torpedo defenseman had 11 points in 63 games; SKA St. Petersburg forward Demidov No. 2

By Mike G. Morreale
Anton Silayev, a defenseman with Torpedo in the Kontinental Hockey League, is No. 1 on NHL Central Scouting's final ranking of International skaters for the 2024 Upper Deck NHL Draft.

Central Scouting on Tuesday revealed its final list of the top North American skaters and goalies, and the top International skaters and goalies. Center Macklin Celebrini of Boston University in Hockey East is the No. 1 North American skater.

The 2024 draft will reportedly be held at Sphere in Las Vegas, with the first round June 28 and Rounds 2-7 on June 29. The NHL Draft Lottery to determine the first 16 picks in the draft will be determined at a later date.

Silayev (6-foot-7, 211 pounds) had 11 points (three goals, eight assists), 103 shots on goal, 74 blocked shots and led Torpedo with 98 hits in 63 regular-season games. The 18-year-old, who was No. 2 on the midterm list in January, had the most points by an under-18 player in KHL history; Vladimir Tarasenko is second (10 points for Novosibirsk in 2008-09).

"It's not often you find a 6-foot-7, 211-pound defenseman capable of moving like him with his smooth and active skating stride," NHL director of European Scouting Jukka-Pekka Vuorinen said. "He seems to always be alert and able to quickly get pucks to his forwards in transition. He can carry the puck and has a great release. His personal skills are still a bit raw, but his ceiling is high. He's looked so composed in the KHL. He seems to be ready to play in the NHL almost immediately."

The team that selects Silayev in the NHL draft will do so with the understanding that his KHL contract with Torpedo runs through 2025-26, so patience will be needed. Silayev was unable to play in the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship since Russia is banned from international tournaments because of its invasion of Ukraine.

Ivan Demidov (5-11, 181), a right wing with SKA St. Petersburg in Russia's junior league, is the No. 2-ranked skater. The 18-year-old left-handed shot had 60 points (23 goals, 37 assists) in 30 games and 25 points (10 goals, 15 assists) in 13 MHL playoff games. He was No. 3 in the midterm ranking.

"We had a difficult discussion on Silayev and Demidov, who we believe could both be franchise players in the NHL," Vuorinen said. "We feel Demidov is the most skilled player in this year's draft, even when comparing him to the North American skaters. This doesn't mean he would be the best hockey player in the draft, but Demidov's personal skills are out of this world when playing in the MHL.

"He can do almost everything, but because of his lack of defensive duties, we couldn't compare him enough in KHL games, so he wasn't challenged enough in our comparison."

Konsta Helenius (5-11, 180), a right-shot center, is No. 3 after the 17-year-old had 36 points (14 goals, 22 assists) in 51 games for Jukurit in Liiga, Finland's top professional men's league. He was No. 1 at the midterm.

"Helenius dropped to third not because of poor play but because Silayev and Demidov are just that good," Vuorinen said. "Helenius had a quiet March, but overall, had a great season in Finland's top league. He was just selected to men's national team preparation roster for the IIHF World Championship. He's a complete hockey player; a coaches' dream player in many cases because you can trust him in several situations."

Rounding out the top five are defenseman Adam Jiricek of Plzen in Czechia at No. 4, and right wing Michael Brandsegg-Nygard of Mora in Sweden's second division at No. 5.

Jiricek (6-2, 182) sustained a right knee injury while playing for Czechia at the 2024 WJC on Dec. 26, had surgery and missed the remainder of the season. The 17-year-old brother of Columbus Blue Jackets rookie defenseman David Jiricek had one assist in 19 games in Czechia's top professional men's league this season.

"The injury did not affect our opinion of Adam," Vuorinen said. "Everybody is aware of his talent."

Brandsegg-Nygard (6-1, 198) was born in Oslo, Norway, but plays for Mora in Sweden's HockeyAllsvenskan, where the 18-year-old had 18 points (eight goals, 10 assists) in 41 regular-season games. He had 10 points (four goals, six assists) in 12 playoff games. The 18-year-old had five points (three goals, two assists), nine shots on goal and averaged 17:22 of ice time in five games for Norway at the 2024 WJC.

Leo Sahlin Wallenius (5-11, 176), a defenseman with Vaxjo in Sweden's junior division, moved to No. 7 from No. 11 at the midterm. The 18-year-old had 42 points (11 goals, 31 assists) in 43 games in the under-20 Nationell.

"Our group feels he's the best Sweden-born player in this year's draft," Vuorinen said. "He didn't play for Vaxjo in the Swedish Hockey League, probably because they have a very experienced defense, but he's that caliber of player with a high ceiling. He can skate smoothly and with good pace, has a high hockey IQ, can pass the puck, and play well at both ends."

Eemil Vinni (6-3, 187) is No. 1 on the International goalie ranking. He was No. 2 at the midterm. The 18-year-old went 17-9-10 with a 2.72 goals-against average, .891 save percentage and two shutouts in 37 games for Jokipojat in Finland's second division.

Ilya Nabokov (6-0, 179), no relation to retired NHL goalie Evgeni Nabokov, is No. 2 on the International goalie ranking. The 21-year-old went 23-13-3 with a 2.15 GAA, .930 save percentage and three shutouts in 43 games with Magnitogorsk (KHL).

"Eemil was pretty steady in the men's second division and on the national team the entire season in Finland, and has plenty of upside," Vuorinen said. "Nabokov is, at the moment, a better goalie but he's almost three years older and not very big in stature in the eyes of NHL clubs, but he had a great season in the KHL."

