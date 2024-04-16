Celebrini tops Central Scouting North American ranking for 2024 NHL Draft

Boston University center had 32 goals, 64 points this season, won Hobey Baker Award

Macklin_Celebrini_BU-NCAA

© Getty Images

By Mike G. Morreale
@mikemorrealeNHL NHL.com Senior Draft Writer

Macklin Celebrini, a center with Boston University in Hockey East, is No. 1 on NHL Central Scouting's final ranking of North American skaters for the 2024 Upper Deck NHL Draft.

Central Scouting on Tuesday revealed its final list of the top North American skaters and goalies, and the top International skaters and goalies. Defenseman Anton Silayev of Torpedo in the Kontinental Hockey League is No. 1 on the final ranking of International skaters.

Central Scouting held its final meetings with a five-day, in-person session in Toronto earlier this month following a two-day video conference to discuss and finalize the regional lists.

PDFs: North American skaters | North American goalies | International skaters | International goalies

The 2024 draft will reportedly be held at Sphere in Las Vegas, with the first round June 28 and Rounds 2-7 on June 29. The NHL Draft Lottery to determine the first 16 picks in the draft will be determined at a later date.

"The top five players in the 2024 draft class are a very strong group, but there was no debate over who was No. 1," NHL Central Scouting director Dan Marr said. "[Celebrini is] an NHL All Star in the making, having been a model of elite consistency accumulating player and rookie of the year honors in Hockey East.

"Macklin is playing at an enviable level all on his own. It's truly impressive how he is able to thrive in every environment he plays, possessing that rare ability with his skills and passion to face every challenge head-on and generate results all the while making himself a better player."

Celebrini could become the second player from Boston University selected No. 1 in the NHL draft, joining goalie Rick DiPietro, who was chosen by the New York Islanders in 2000. He also could be the fourth player from NCAA men's college hockey chosen No. 1 and first since University of Michigan defenseman Owen Power by the Buffalo Sabres in 2021.

"I'm a two-way center, take care of the defensive zone but I also create plays and try to make things happen offensively," Celebrini said. "I feel l watched Patrice Bergeron a lot, just how he carried himself on and off the ice, how responsible he was defensively, and then how he also was a big part of that Boston Bruins offense."

The 17-year-old (6-foot, 190 pounds) is the youngest player in NCAA Division I men's hockey this season and the youngest to win the Hobey Baker Award, presented annually to recognize the top NCAA men's hockey player. He was second among NCAA players with 32 goals and third with 64 points in 38 games for the Terriers. Celebrini was named Hockey East Rookie of the Year and Player of the Year, joining Jack Eichel (2015), Paul Kariya (1993) and Brian Leetch (1987) as the only players to win the awards in the same season. He also earned the Tim Taylor National Rookie of the Year Award.

The top four North American skaters remained unchanged from the midterm release in January, with Michigan State University defenseman Artyom Levshunov at No. 2, center Cayden Lindstrom of Medicine Hat in the Western Hockey League at No. 3, and University of Denver defenseman Zeev Buium at No. 4. Rounding out the top five is defenseman Zayne Parekh of Saginaw in the Ontario Hockey League.

"Many factors are considered when ranking players at the top of the draft class including the scouting history as well the projection based on players skills, attributes, and accomplishments," Marr said. "Levshunov landed at the top of this group by a slim margin as our group also reviewed the list with Buium and Parekh being the top defenseman. At this point, Central Scouting has given a slight edge to Levshunov as being the most complete package and we all know the order of selection is solely determined by the NHL club that has the next selection.

"What made this order challenging was that most of the NHL comparable used to argue in favor of these three prospects were all NHL Norris Trophy winners or candidates."

Artyom Levshunov Mich State

© Getty Images

Levshunov (6-2, 208) was named Big 10 Defensive Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year and earned spots on the All-Big 10 First Team and All-Freshman Team. The 18-year-old was the third-youngest player in men's college hockey ranked second nationally among freshmen at his position and tied for 10th among all defensemen with 35 points (nine goals, 26 assists) in 38 games. The right-handed shot led the Big 10 with a plus-27 rating while playing a top defense pair all season.

He looks to become only the third player from Michigan State to be selected among the top-3 selections. Forward Joe Murphy went No. 1 to the Detroit Red Wings in 1986, and forward Craig Simpson went No. 2 to the Pittsburgh Penguins in 1985.

Lindstrom (6-3, 210) is a powerhouse center and despite missing 36 regular-season games due to injury, remains a top-4 forward option in this draft. The 18-year-old returned to the lineup March 29 after recovering from surgery to repair an upper-body injury. He had 46 points (27 goals, 19 assists) in 32 games prior to getting injured and had two points (one goal, one assist) and 17 shots on goal in four WHL playoff games.

"Lindstrom is an elite NHL prospect that any NHL club would covet, and the NHL projection does not change due to the fact that he has missed time due to injuries that were not deemed to impair his future career," Marr said. "Central Scouting chose to rank him in the same position because he remains one of the best prospects in this class and we haven't filed any reports to displace him.

"He will undergo a full medical assessment prior to the draft at the NHL Scouting Combine (June 3-8), where NHL clubs will have the opportunity to interview Cayden and review his medical information."

Buium (6-0, 183), the National Collegiate Hockey Conference Rookie of the Year and Offensive Defenseman of the Year, ranked first in the nation among all defensemen and fifth among freshmen with 50 points (11 goals, 39 assists) in 42 games for the NCAA national champion. He was named to the NCAA Frozen Four All-Tournament Team. The 18-year-old, who is the second-youngest player in men's college hockey will look to become the highest-drafted player from Denver. Defenseman Craig Redmond currently holds that distinction, going No. 6 to the Los Angeles Kings in 1984 NHL Draft.

Buium had five points (three goals, two assists) and a tournament-best plus-11 rating in seven games to help the United States win the gold medal at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship.

"He plays a proactive, quick transitional game and became an offensive impact player as a freshman," Marr said. "His upside comparable would be along the likes of Quinn Hughes (Vancouver Canucks) and Adam Fox (New York Rangers)."

Parekh (6-0, 179), who moved up from No. 10 in the midterm rankings, set Saginaw records for goals (33) and points (96) by a defenseman in 66 regular-season games. The 18-year-old right-handed shot also scored 34 power-play points (10 goals, 24 assists) and two short-handed goals. Parekh scored 21 goals as a rookie last season, the most by a 16-year-old defenseman in OHL history.

"His upside is huge," Nick Smith of Central Scouting said. "He never gets rattled, is full of poise and confidence, and has the skills and the brain ... just a smart, smart player. He can score, he's got a good touch, he's got good vision, and he competes. A real high-end prospect."

Julius Miettinen of Everett in the Western Hockey League made one of the biggest jumps in the final rankings. The center (6-2, 203), who moved to No. 18 from No. 49, had 67 points (31 goals, 36 assists) and 24 power-play points (10 goals, 14 assists) in 66 regular-season games.

"He was a bubble 'B-C' grade prospect with upside playing for Finland at the Under-18 Hlinka-Gretzky Tournament last summer," Marr said. "Since the CHL Top Prospects game (Jan. 24), there has been measurable improvement to his skating and confidence which, in turn, elevated his game and results to a next level."

Mikhail Yegorov of Omaha (USHL) is No. 1 on Central Scouting's final ranking of North American goalies. The 18-year-old (6-4, 179), who was No. 4 in the midterm ranking in January, was 8-25-3 with a 3.86 goals-against average, .892 save percentage and one shutout in 43 regular-season games. He faced the fourth-most shots in the USHL this season (1,262) and the Lancers averaged a league-low 2.58 goals-per game.

"He has a huge pro presence and has shown steady development throughout the season," Al Jensen of Central Scouting said. "He moves well throughout the crease and has very good structure in his game. He's very tough to beat down low and in tight situations and has a chance and the ability to become a very good pro with more development. He's a high-end goalie prospect."

Related Content

Silayev tops final Central Scouting International ranking for 2024 NHL Draft

NHL Draft

Silayev tops final Central Scouting International ranking for 2024 NHL Draft

Buium set for 2024 NHL Draft after NCAA title with University of Denver

Celebrini wins Hobey Baker Award as top NCAA men's hockey player

2024 NHL Draft Diary: Cole Eiserman

Celebrini, projected No. 1 pick in 2024 Draft, focused solely on Frozen Four

2023 NHL Draft 1st-round pick signings tracker

2024 NHL Draft notebook: Skahan grew up as 'rink rat' thanks to father

Celebrini, projected No. 1 pick in 2024 draft, could have NHL impact like Toews as rookie

2024 NHL Draft prospects Celebrini, Levshunov compared to Toews, Pietrangelo

5 questions entering NHL Central Scouting final meetings

2024 NHL Draft notebook: Fischer's family gets assist for strong OHL season

2024 NHL Draft Diary: Macklin Celebrini

2024 NHL Draft notebook: O'Reilly excelling as strong 2-way forward in OHL

2024 NHL Draft Diary: Cole Eiserman

Celebrini blends Toews, Fantilli, scout says on 'NHL Draft Class' podcast

Celebrini leads NHL.com ranking of top 32 prospects for 2024 Draft

Bedard 'on another planet,' top 2024 NHL Draft prospects say

2024 NHL Draft Diary: Macklin Celebrini