Celebrini tops Central Scouting North American ranking for 2024 NHL Draft

Macklin Celebrini, a center with Boston University in Hockey East, is No. 1 on NHL Central Scouting's final ranking of North American skaters for the 2024 Upper Deck NHL Draft.

Central Scouting on Tuesday revealed its final list of the top North American skaters and goalies, and the top International skaters and goalies. Defenseman Anton Silayev of Torpedo in the Kontinental Hockey League is No. 1 on the final ranking of International skaters.

Central Scouting held its final meetings with a five-day, in-person session in Toronto earlier this month following a two-day video conference to discuss and finalize the regional lists.

PDFs: North American skaters | North American goalies | International skaters | International goalies

The 2024 draft will reportedly be held at Sphere in Las Vegas, with the first round June 28 and Rounds 2-7 on June 29. The NHL Draft Lottery to determine the first 16 picks in the draft will be determined at a later date.

"The top five players in the 2024 draft class are a very strong group, but there was no debate over who was No. 1," NHL Central Scouting director Dan Marr said. "[Celebrini is] an NHL All Star in the making, having been a model of elite consistency accumulating player and rookie of the year honors in Hockey East.

"Macklin is playing at an enviable level all on his own. It's truly impressive how he is able to thrive in every environment he plays, possessing that rare ability with his skills and passion to face every challenge head-on and generate results all the while making himself a better player."

Celebrini could become the second player from Boston University selected No. 1 in the NHL draft, joining goalie Rick DiPietro, who was chosen by the New York Islanders in 2000. He also could be the fourth player from NCAA men's college hockey chosen No. 1 and first since University of Michigan defenseman Owen Power by the Buffalo Sabres in 2021.

"I'm a two-way center, take care of the defensive zone but I also create plays and try to make things happen offensively," Celebrini said. "I feel l watched Patrice Bergeron a lot, just how he carried himself on and off the ice, how responsible he was defensively, and then how he also was a big part of that Boston Bruins offense."

The 17-year-old (6-foot, 190 pounds) is the youngest player in NCAA Division I men's hockey this season and the youngest to win the Hobey Baker Award, presented annually to recognize the top NCAA men's hockey player. He was second among NCAA players with 32 goals and third with 64 points in 38 games for the Terriers. Celebrini was named Hockey East Rookie of the Year and Player of the Year, joining Jack Eichel (2015), Paul Kariya (1993) and Brian Leetch (1987) as the only players to win the awards in the same season. He also earned the Tim Taylor National Rookie of the Year Award.

The top four North American skaters remained unchanged from the midterm release in January, with Michigan State University defenseman Artyom Levshunov at No. 2, center Cayden Lindstrom of Medicine Hat in the Western Hockey League at No. 3, and University of Denver defenseman Zeev Buium at No. 4. Rounding out the top five is defenseman Zayne Parekh of Saginaw in the Ontario Hockey League.

"Many factors are considered when ranking players at the top of the draft class including the scouting history as well the projection based on players skills, attributes, and accomplishments," Marr said. "Levshunov landed at the top of this group by a slim margin as our group also reviewed the list with Buium and Parekh being the top defenseman. At this point, Central Scouting has given a slight edge to Levshunov as being the most complete package and we all know the order of selection is solely determined by the NHL club that has the next selection.

"What made this order challenging was that most of the NHL comparable used to argue in favor of these three prospects were all NHL Norris Trophy winners or candidates."