Sabres wear lederhosen for arrival at Global Challenge game

Traditional Bavarian outfits turn heads at SAP Garden in Munich

BUF Lederhosen

© Ben Jackson/NHLI via Getty Images

By Dan Rosen
@drosennhl NHL.com Senior Writer

MUNICH -- The Buffalo Sabres arrived at SAP Garden looking as if they were on their way to a night at Oktoberfest.

The Sabres players all arrived for the 2024 NHL Global Series Challenge Germany wearing traditional Bavarian lederhosen, typically reserved for patrons of the annual Oktoberfest in Munich, which is going on through Oct. 6.

The decision to wear the outfits into the arena before their preseason game against EHC Red Bull Munchen on Friday (2:30 p.m. ET; NHLN) was made by the Buffalo players. They acquired the garb with the help of the team's equipment staff and the NHL Players' Association.

Sabres forward JJ Peterka said to an NHL.com/de reporter the entire team was getting lederhosen, but he kept it a secret for when they would be wearing it.

It's possible some Buffalo players will be dressed in the garb Saturday when some plan to attend Oktoberfest on their day off here.

Peterka told the same NHL.com/de reporter he thought forward Jordan Greenway and defenseman Mattias Samuelsson would look the best in lederhosen.

Tage Thompson said on Thursday he thinks he would look pretty darn good in it too.

"I think I probably have the best legs for it," the 6-foot-6 forward said.

Thompson also said he was looking forward to immersing himself into the culture here by following Peterka.

Wearing lederhosen during Oktoberfest is an obvious way to do that even if it's to enter an arena for a hockey game.

