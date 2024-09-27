Sabres wear lederhosen for arrival at Global Challenge game

MUNICH -- The Buffalo Sabres arrived at SAP Garden looking as if they were on their way to a night at Oktoberfest.

The Sabres players all arrived for the 2024 NHL Global Series Challenge Germany wearing traditional Bavarian lederhosen, typically reserved for patrons of the annual Oktoberfest in Munich, which is going on through Oct. 6.

The decision to wear the outfits into the arena before their preseason game against EHC Red Bull Munchen on Friday (2:30 p.m. ET; NHLN) was made by the Buffalo players. They acquired the garb with the help of the team's equipment staff and the NHL Players' Association.

Sabres forward JJ Peterka said to an NHL.com/de reporter the entire team was getting lederhosen, but he kept it a secret for when they would be wearing it.