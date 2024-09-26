Sabres bond during Bayern Munich soccer stadium tour in Germany

MUNICH -- JJ Peterka stood just off the pitch, his back turned to the grass, staring in at 18 of his Buffalo Sabres teammates in the cushy, comfortable, covered seats, pretending almost as if they were FC Bayern Munich's substitute players, all sitting in the dugout.
For Peterka, this was a moment for a memory bank that is filling up this week.
In front of him were his NHL teammates who he joined on a tour of Allianz Arena, the home of Munich's legendary 124-year-old football club, and behind him was a field of dreams for a local guy and huge fan of the most decorated team in Germany's Bundesliga.
"It's pretty cool," Peterka said. "It's a little different from watching in the stands. Standing on the grass was so cool. Seeing it from a different perspective like that, yeah, not bad at all."