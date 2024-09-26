Sabres bond during Bayern Munich soccer stadium tour in Germany

The players were given some information on the stadium, such as its seating capacity of 75,024, which makes it the second largest stadium in Germany, and why the south corner is the most interesting part of the stadium because that's where they pack 9,336 fans into the standing room only area.

From the dugout, the players went back up the lower level of seats, onto the concourse and through doors that led to the hallway the home team players walk through to get to the stairs that lead down to the tunnel and onto the pitch.

The hallway is lined with pictures of current FC Bayern Munich players.

The FCB players were not available to meet the Sabres because they were training for their upcoming match at home Saturday against Bayer 04 Leverkusen, a battle of the top two teams in the Bundesliga; Bayern Munich is first and Leverkusen is second.

Bayern Munich's training ground, The Säbener Strasse, is located on the south side of Munich about a 30-40 minute drive from Allianz Arena.

"I would love to see their practice facility," Dahlin said.

Said Peterka, "I would have loved to see the gym to be honest, but I like the tunnel. I like it a lot when they go down there and they walk back up again. Just walking down there is pretty special. You see your opponent, they're walking right next to you and it's so competitive. That would be cool to walk out and see our opponents right next to us. You look up and you see the whole building. I can't imagine the feeling."