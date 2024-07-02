Samsonov signs 1-year, $1.8 million contract with Golden Knights

Ilya Samsonov signed a one-year, $1.8 million contract with the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday.

The 27-year-old goalie was 23-7-8 with a 3.13 goals-against average, .890 save percentage and three shutouts in 40 starts for the Toronto Maple Leafs last season. He was 1-4 with a 3.01 GAA and .896 save percentage in five Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Selected by the Washington Capitals with the No. 22 pick in the 2015 NHL Draft, Samsonov is 102-39-21 with a 2.76 GAA, .904 save percentage and 13 shutouts in 171 regular-season games (159 starts) for the Capitals and Maple Leafs. He is also 6-14 with a 3.05 GAA and .901 save percentage in 22 playoff games (21 starts).

Vegas also signed forward Pavel Dorofeyev to a two-year, $3.67 million contract ($1.835 million average annual value) on Monday, and defenseman Kaedan Korczak to a two-year, $1.65 million contract ($825,000 AAV).

Dorofeyev, 23, had 24 points (13 goals, 11 assists) in 47 regular-season games for Vegas last season. Korczak, 23, had nine points (one goal, eight assists) in 26 regular-season games.