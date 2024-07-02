Samsonov signs 1-year, $1.8 million contract with Golden Knights

Goalie was 23-7-8 with Maple Leafs last season; Vegas also re-signs Dorofeyev, Korczak

Ilya Samsonov FA capsule 2024

© David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Ilya Samsonov signed a one-year, $1.8 million contract with the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday.

The 27-year-old goalie was 23-7-8 with a 3.13 goals-against average, .890 save percentage and three shutouts in 40 starts for the Toronto Maple Leafs last season. He was 1-4 with a 3.01 GAA and .896 save percentage in five Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Selected by the Washington Capitals with the No. 22 pick in the 2015 NHL Draft, Samsonov is 102-39-21 with a 2.76 GAA, .904 save percentage and 13 shutouts in 171 regular-season games (159 starts) for the Capitals and Maple Leafs. He is also 6-14 with a 3.05 GAA and .901 save percentage in 22 playoff games (21 starts).

Vegas also signed forward Pavel Dorofeyev to a two-year, $3.67 million contract ($1.835 million average annual value) on Monday, and defenseman Kaedan Korczak to a two-year, $1.65 million contract ($825,000 AAV).

Dorofeyev, 23, had 24 points (13 goals, 11 assists) in 47 regular-season games for Vegas last season. Korczak, 23, had nine points (one goal, eight assists) in 26 regular-season games.

Related Content

Stamkos signs 4-year contract with Predators after leaving Lightning

Free agency live tracker by NHL.com

NHL Free Agent Tracker

Free Agency

NHL Free Agent Tracker

Guentzel 'a perfect fit' for Lightning, GM says

Stamkos signs 4-year contract with Predators after leaving Lightning

Top remaining NHL free agents: Tarasenko, Henrique available

Skinner signs 1-year, $3 million contract with Oilers

Stamkos chooses 'different direction' with move to Predators

Maple Leafs solidify defenseman group, goaltending at start of free agency

Hurricanes not panicking after losing key players at start of free agency

Lindholm, Zadorov primed to fill holes on Bruins roster

Kraken sign Montour, Stephenson to 7-year contracts 

Fantasy spin: NHL free agent signings

Toffoli signs 4-year, $24 million contract with Sharks

Free Agency Buzz: Kulikov signs 4-year deal to stay with Panthers

Free agency live tracker by NHL.com

Duchene signs 1-year, $3 million contract with Stars

Blackhawks use free agency to add experienced forwards for Bedard

Martinook signs 3-year, $9.15 million contract with Hurricanes

Bertuzzi, Teravainen each sign with Blackhawks