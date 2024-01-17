Two Minutes for Suiting: Winter Edition

Heddy's Influence

Victor Hedman’s bold and textured grey ensemble is a home run—and the highlighter-shirted man watching longingly from his apartment backcony knows it. “My God, Victor,” he softly whispers gazing from afar. “The Big Steez. How does he do it?” Billie Eilish's "What Was I Made For?" begins to fade in as a single tear rolls down his cheek and onto his bright neon collar. Heddy disappears into the arena. But the power of a perfect winter suit has already done its job—inspired him to be a snappier dresser, a better human being. Wow, Victor Hedman, everyone.

All photos courtesy of Nicole Caporaso and Carlee Calfee.