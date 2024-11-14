Two Minutes for Suiting: The Bolts Are Back in Style

When it comes to high-level fashion, the proof is still in the player arrival

vasy solo lead headline
By Thompson Brandes
@ThompsonBrandes TampaBayLightning.com

The 2024-25 season is in full swing. And while it’s still too early to pass a judgement on any NHL team, we can make one definitive call: the Tampa Bay Lightning continue to arrive to hockey games in really good-looking suits. Alluring fabrics that strike our attention, so much so that we write several hundred words on them on TampaBayLightning.com.

Welcome back to another season of Two Minutes for Suiting, a brief spotlight on our favorite player arrivals of the month. Two Minutes indulges in gusto, class and guys who like to get down. It’s inspiration for your next jubilee, entertainment for the inevitably online.

But more than anything, Two Minutes is just another fine excuse to talk about our Bolts for a few minutes. On to the arrivals.

Vasy solo suting inline

Andrei Vasilevskiy spotted filming Ocean’s 14

Fine, the Bolts netminder isn’t exactly saddling up with Danny and Rusty for the long-rumored sequel. But Vasy did take a page out of Brad Pitt’s debonair Ocean’s 12 lookbook with this savvy, double-breasted trench coat.

vasy pitt inline

Is he merely arriving to a game? Or is he meeting Victor Hedman and Jonas Johansson for the Matsui meeting? Look, it’s not in Vasy’s nature to be mysterious. But he can't talk about it and he can't talk about why.

cam atkinson suit inline

Cam Atkinson is dressed like he owns all three of the cars behind him

Atkinson is off to a heady sartorial start in his first season with the Bolts, boasting a wide variety of custom suits and sport jackets. Here he arrives to Amalie Arena in perfectly tailored plaid and a pair of handsome-as-hell monk oxfords that would make the creative director of GQ proud.

guentzel suiting inline

Jake Guentzel spins the classics

A good rule of thumb for any formal occasion is that you can never go wrong with a navy suit, white shirt and a tie that doesn’t suck. Guentzel ups the ante here with a midnight, peak lapel jacket and a timeless grey print tie. Which is how you end up looking like you just left the war room with Jeff Vinik, Doug Ostrover and Marc Lipschultz.

jj and vasy inline

J.J. Moser and Vasilevskiy put the ensembles to your next holiday function on full display

It’s a touch of Anchorman, a touch of London Fashion Week. In any event, both of these suits look incredible holding an old fashioned. And would likely win Best Dressed at any company party you’ve attended over the past five years.

News Feed

Nuts & Bolts: Back in action against Winnipeg

Lightning recall forward Gage Goncalves from AHL Syracuse

Bolts' Glendening enjoying every second of "whirlwind" path to 800 NHL games

Lightning re-assign forward Gage Goncalves to AHL Syracuse

The Backcheck: Bolts suffer shootout loss to Flyers

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Flyers 2, Lightning 1 - SO

Recap: Flyers 2, Lightning 1 - SO

Typhany Lovdahl honored as Lightning Community Hero

Lightning announce 2024-25 Hall of Fame nominees, fan vote

Nuts & Bolts: A chance to rebound on home ice

Here's the best new Bolts gear to grab right now

The Backcheck: Bolts end trip with third straight defeat

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Blues 3, Lightning 2

Recap: Blues 3, Lightning 2

Lightning recall forward Gage Goncalves from AHL Syracuse

Nuts & Bolts: Last stop in St. Louis

The Backcheck: Lightning fall in Winnipeg

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Jets 7, Lightning 4