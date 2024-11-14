Two Minutes for Suiting: The Bolts Are Back in Style

The 2024-25 season is in full swing. And while it’s still too early to pass a judgement on any NHL team, we can make one definitive call: the Tampa Bay Lightning continue to arrive to hockey games in really good-looking suits. Alluring fabrics that strike our attention, so much so that we write several hundred words on them on TampaBayLightning.com.

Welcome back to another season of Two Minutes for Suiting, a brief spotlight on our favorite player arrivals of the month. Two Minutes indulges in gusto, class and guys who like to get down. It’s inspiration for your next jubilee, entertainment for the inevitably online.

But more than anything, Two Minutes is just another fine excuse to talk about our Bolts for a few minutes. On to the arrivals.