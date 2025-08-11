Lightning single-game tickets to go on sale Friday, August 15

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning today announced that single-game tickets for the 2025-26 season will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 15 at www.Ticketmaster.com. The 2025-26 Lightning regular season is presented by AdventHealth.

Special, single-game pre-sales will begin with Bolt for Life Members on Tuesday, August 12 at 10 a.m. Pre-sales for the Lightning Priority Access Club and Flex Plan holders will begin at noon on Wednesday, August 13, while those with Chase credit cards (8:00 a.m.) and recipients of the Lightning Insider Newsletter (10:00 a.m.) will also have access to advanced pre-sales beginning on Thursday, August 14.

Bolts fans who are not subscribed to the newsletter can join and be part of the pre-sale by visiting www.nhl.com/lightning/fans/subscription-center.

For the Lightning's full regular season schedule, please visit www.nhl.com/lightning/schedule.

The Lightning will play all teams in the NHL a minimum of two times. The Bolts will take on each team in their division four times with the exceptions of the Ottawa Senators and Toronto Maple Leafs, which they will play three times. They will play each team in the Metropolitan Division three times and battle all Western Conference opponents twice (once home and once away).

The Bolts will play an even split of 41 home and road games once again and will have their longest home stand of the season with seven consecutive games at AMALIE Arena from March 24 through April 4. The longest road trip of the year will consist of five games from January 10-18. Tampa Bay will also tackle five separate, four-game trips in 2025-26.

The premier event of the Lightning’s 2025-26 regular season will take place on February 1, when the Bolts will take the game outside and battle the Boston Bruins in the 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at Raymond James Stadium. Tampa Bay will be competing in the NHL Stadium Series for the second time in franchise history after defeating the Nashville Predators, 3-2, at Nissan Stadium on February 26, 2022. For the latest updates on the 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series, including an opportunity to join a presale, please click here.

The Lightning will play a total of 15 back-to-back matchups this season with two sets featuring consecutive contests at AMALIE Arena. Ten of the 15 back-to-backs will see both games played on the road, while three will be split with one matchup as the home team and the other as the visitor.

The Bolts will play a total of 16 games during their busiest month of the season in March, with eight of the 16 contests set to be played at AMALIE Arena over the span of 29 days, marking the most games at home in a single month in 2025-26. Conversely, the Lightning’s busiest month away from home will be January, which will see Tampa Bay skate in nine contests on the road.