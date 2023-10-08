The Man Behind The Camera

Over the past decade, video coverage of professional sports teams has come a long way. With shows like HBO’s Hard Knocks and Netflix’s Drive to Survive, fans can learn more about their favorite athletes than ever before.

And it’s not just major production companies giving fans behind-the-scenes access. Teams across all major sports are creating series of their own, like the Tampa Bay Lightning with Recharge, Bolts Beginnings and New In Blue. Those projects didn’t come to life overnight, and one of the biggest pieces in making sure they eventually did was Gabe Marte, the Lightning’s Director of Video and Media Production.

The son of two Dominican parents, Marte was born in New York before his family moved to Tampa when he was two years old. He still has family in Washington Heights, which at one time was the largest Dominican community in the United States.

After gaining video experience at Alonso High School and Florida State University, Marte accepted a position as an intern with the Lightning organization during the summer of 2012, spending most of his time working on in-game video production for the Arena Football League’s Tampa Bay Storm. Hoping to land at least a part-time role heading into the 2012-13 NHL season, Marte’s plans hit a snag on September 15 when the NHL deadline for a new collective bargaining agreement passed without an agreement, resulting in a lockout.

“Fortunately, there were always rumors of them coming back,” Marte said. “They kept me on part-time with the Storm and I've been here ever since. We were slowly getting ready for the Lightning’s 20th anniversary year, so I was lucky enough to work on a lot of historical pieces and other projects that would be shown during the games in-bowl.”

Thankfully, the rumors were true. A tentative deal on a CBA was reached in early January, allowing the NHL to have a 48-game regular season that began on the 19th. The following season, Jon Cooper’s first full year behind the Bolts bench, Marte was rewarded with an offer for a full-time position with some different responsibilities, including traveling with the team and primarily focusing on video coverage for the Lightning website.

After accepting the job, he was all set for his first road trip with the team, a back-to-back set against the Buffalo Sabres and Detroit Red Wings. But it didn’t get off to the hottest start.

“I was late to the plane,” said Marte with a laugh. “I didn’t even own a full suit. I was just wearing a shirt, tie and pants. I drove past the airport like three times and I’m calling our PR guy like, ‘Where in the world is this place?’ So, I’m the new guy showing up late, running onto the plane.

“But I’ll always remember getting on the plane after the Buffalo game. I’m walking on and there’s Steve Yzerman, sitting right in the front. He stands up, blocks me, shakes my hand, introduces himself and says, ‘Welcome to the team.’ I'll never forget that. He’s a legend who needs no introduction and he made me feel welcome and feel like part of the team.”

Almost 10 years later, the video landscape has changed quite a bit. Marte has gone from uploading game previews to the Lightning website at 480p to leading the shooting and production of four seasons of a cinematic, behind-the-scenes series in Recharge.

“It has definitely changed,” Marte explained. “Video is everywhere now. You’re watching on your computer or you’re watching on your phone. That's where our fans are digesting all this awesome content, and now we’re able to get it to them so quickly.

“Fans don't have to wait until a home game to watch this cool piece you made, or this awesome interaction between a player and a patient in a hospital, or two players just making fun of each other and having a good moment.

“Now, we can show our fans what our players are up to away from the rink. We can do a Question Cam and find out everyone’s favorite holiday song. It’s just given us an enhanced ability to humanize the players more, while still putting out the information that fans want on the hockey side of things.”

While the Lightning’s video content has grown immensely over the past 10 years, it doesn’t happen without the trust of players and coaches alike, and Marte has been one of the key cogs in gaining that trust.

“Gabe’s irreplaceable when it comes to what he means for the Lightning organization,” said Michael O’Halloran, who has worked under Marte for the last four years after starting with the Bolts in 2016-17. “You'd be hard pressed to find anyone more universally liked by the front office and locker room. He has great perspective. He’s passionate about what he does. His positivity and friendliness have been huge in building that trust with the team and hockey operations. That’s allowed us to take our video content to places we honestly never dreamed we could.”

Gaining all that trust has opened doors and allowed Lightning fans to see their favorite team in an entirely different way than ever before.

“The relationship and the trust that we have from the staff and Coop has been the biggest thing,” Marte explained. “I considered it a huge wall between us and the locker room when this all started. It’s all about chipping away at that wall, and we’ve done a lot of chipping away in my 10 years here.

“It’s been pretty cool to see just how far we've come, from not being able to go in the locker room to now being in there when Coop's giving a big speech to the team or there’s tender moments with the group.

“One of those great moments was Pierre-Edouard Bellemare opening up to the team about the death of his mother. I thought that may be out of bounds and started pulling my camera down. Then Coop whistled at me and motioned for me to shoot it. Through that, we captured an incredible moment from that season. It’s been really cool to be part of moments like that and also be able to capture them.”