Lightning recall forwards Boris Katchouk, Scott Sabourin from AHL Syracuse

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled forwards Boris Katchouk and Scott Sabourin from the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League, Vice President and General Manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Katchouk, 27, has appeared in 12 games with Syracuse this season, registering four goals and nine points with one game-winning tally. The 6-foot-2, 212-pound forward has played in 252 career AHL games between the Crunch, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and Rockford IceHogs, recording 64 goals and 153 points with a plus-27 rating and 10 power-play goals.

A native of Vancouver, British Columbia, Katchouk has skated in 176 career NHL games between the Lightning, Ottawa Senators and Chicago Blackhawks, logging 15 goals and 36 points with three game-winners. Katchouk was originally drafted by Tampa Bay in the second round, 44th overall, of the 2016 NHL Draft and re-signed with the Lightning as a free agent on July 1, 2025.

Sabourin, 33, has played in 11 games with Syracuse this season, recording three goals and five points with 13 penalty minutes. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound forward has appeared in 543 career AHL games between the Crunch, San Jose Barracuda, Belleville Senators, Toronto Marlies, Stockton Heat, San Diego Gulls, Iowa Wild, Ontario Reign and Manchester Monarchs, registering 91 goals and 186 points with 1,236 penalty minutes.

A native of Orleans, Ontario, Sabourin has skated in 47 career NHL games between the San Jose Sharks, Ottawa Senators and Toronto Maple Leafs, recording two goals and eight points with 58 penalty minutes. Sabourin was originally undrafted before being signed to a three-year, entry-level contract by the Los Angeles Kings on October 7, 2013. He signed with Tampa Bay as a free agent on July 13, 2025.