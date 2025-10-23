Lightning recall forward Scott Sabourin from AHL Syracuse

Sabourin has skated in four games with the Crunch this season

Sabourin
By Jacob Lynn
TampaBayLightning.com

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled forward Scott Sabourin from the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League, Vice President and General Manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Sabourin, 33, has skated in four games with Syracuse this season, recording one goal and two points with seven penalty minutes. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound forward has appeared in 536 career AHL games between the Crunch, San Jose Barracuda, Belleville Senators, Toronto Marlies, Stockton Heat, San Diego Gulls, Iowa Wild, Ontario Reign and Manchester Monarchs, registering 89 goals and 183 points with 1,230 penalty minutes.

A native of Orleans, Ontario, Sabourin has played 47 career NHL games between the Ottawa Senators, Toronto Maple Leafs and San Jose Sharks, recording two goals and eight points with 58 penalty minutes. Making his NHL debut with Ottawa on October 2, 2019, versus Toronto, Sabourin scored his first career goal with his first shot on net and finished the contest with four hits and a plus-1 rating.

Sabourin was originally undrafted before being signed to a three-year, entry-level contract by the Los Angeles Kings on October 7, 2013.

News Feed

Dominic James aims to bring speed to NHL debut against familiar Blackhawks team Thursday

Nuts & Bolts: Lightning host Blackhawks to open homestand

Lightning recall forward Dominic James from AHL Syracuse

Charle-Edouard D’Astous ‘rewarded’ for hard work with recall, gunning for first NHL game with Lightning

Lightning re-assign forward Scott Sabourin, defenseman Steven Santini to AHL Syracuse

The Backcheck: Lightning push back, earn one point from weekend back-to-back 

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Blue Jackets 3, Lightning 2

Recap: Blue Jackets 3, Lightning 2

Nuts & Bolts: Off to Columbus to finish the trip

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Red Wings 2, Lightning 1 - OT

Recap: Red Wings 2, Lightning 1 - OT

Lightning recall defenseman Steven Santini, forward Scott Sabourin from Syracuse

Nuts & Bolts: Second back-to-back of the trip opens in Detroit

Lightning trade G Pheonix Copley to Los Angeles Kings for future considerations

Mishkin's Musings: On the importance of team defense

The Backcheck: Lightning take OT point Tuesday, claim three of four points from road back-to-back

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Capitals 3, Lightning 2 - OT

Recap: Capitals 3, Lightning 2 - OT