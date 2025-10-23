Lightning recall forward Scott Sabourin from AHL Syracuse

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled forward Scott Sabourin from the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League, Vice President and General Manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Sabourin, 33, has skated in four games with Syracuse this season, recording one goal and two points with seven penalty minutes. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound forward has appeared in 536 career AHL games between the Crunch, San Jose Barracuda, Belleville Senators, Toronto Marlies, Stockton Heat, San Diego Gulls, Iowa Wild, Ontario Reign and Manchester Monarchs, registering 89 goals and 183 points with 1,230 penalty minutes.

A native of Orleans, Ontario, Sabourin has played 47 career NHL games between the Ottawa Senators, Toronto Maple Leafs and San Jose Sharks, recording two goals and eight points with 58 penalty minutes. Making his NHL debut with Ottawa on October 2, 2019, versus Toronto, Sabourin scored his first career goal with his first shot on net and finished the contest with four hits and a plus-1 rating.

Sabourin was originally undrafted before being signed to a three-year, entry-level contract by the Los Angeles Kings on October 7, 2013.