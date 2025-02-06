Lightning recall forward Conor Sheary from AHL Syracuse

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled forward Conor Sheary from the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Sheary, 32, has skated in 31 games with the Crunch this season, recording nine goals and 24 points with a team-leading 84 shots on goal. He ranks second among all Syracuse skaters for assists, points and power-play points (9) while his nine goals and three power-play tallies are tied for second.

The Winchester, Massachusetts, native has appeared in 592 career NHL contests, registering 124 goals and 267 points with 21 game-winners and 33 power-play points. He has played in 61 career games with the Bolts, logging four goals and 15 points while averaging 11:07 of time on ice.

Sheary was signed by the Lightning as a free agent on July 1, 2023.