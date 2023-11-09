Lightning recall defenseman Philippe Myers from Syracuse

News Feed

Lightning to host 2023 USA Hockey Sled classic

Lightning to host 2023 USA Hockey Sled classic
Tampa Bay Lightning acquire a seventh-round pick in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft

Lightning acquire a seventh-round pick in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft
The Backcheck: Tampa Bay Lightning deliver bounce back win over Montreal Canadiens

The Backcheck: Bolts deliver bounce back win over Habs
Tampa Bay Lightning recall forward Waltteri Merelä from Syracuse Crunch

Lightning recall forward Waltteri Merelä from Syracuse Crunch
Mishkin's Extra Shift: Tampa Bay Lightning 5, Montreal Canadiens 3

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 5, Canadiens 3
Recap: Tampa Bay Lightning 5, Montreal Canadiens 3

Recap: Lightning 5, Canadiens 3
Nuts & Bolts: Wrapping up the back-to-back and the road trip

Nuts & Bolts: Wrapping up the back-to-back and the road trip
Mishkin's Extra Shift: Toronto Maple Leafs 6, Tampa Bay Lightning 5 - OT

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Maple Leafs 6, Lightning 5 - OT
Recap: Toronto Maple Leafs 6, Tampa Bay Lightning 5 - OT

Recap: Maple Leafs 6, Lightning 5 - OT
Nuts & Bolts: Tampa Bay Lightning at Toronto Maple Leafs to open the back-to-back

Nuts & Bolts: Lightning at Leafs to open the back-to-back
Tampa Bay Lightning assign forward Waltteri Merelä to Syracuse Crunch

Lightning assign forward Waltteri Merelä to Syracuse
The Backcheck: A wild win in Ottawa

The Backcheck: A wild win in Ottawa
Mishkin's Extra Shift: Tampa Bay Lightning 6, Ottawa Senators 4

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 6, Senators 4
Recap: Tampa Bay Lightning 6, Ottawa Senators 4

Recap: Lightning 6, Senators 4
Nuts & Bolts: Aiming for a bounce back against the Ottawa Senators

Nuts & Bolts: Aiming for a bounce back against the Sens
Bolts Best Player of the Month: Jonas Johansson

Bolts Best Player of the Month: Jonas Johansson
#AskKrenner: Rookies, road trips and more

#AskKrenner: Rookies, road trips and more
Mishkin's Musings: On 12-in-10 and road woes

Mishkin's Musings: On 12-in-10 and road woes

Lightning recall defenseman Philippe Myers from Syracuse

Myers has recorded two assists in nine games with the Crunch this season

Myers Release
By Press Release
@TBLightning TampaBayLightning.com

TAMPA BAY -  The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled defenseman Philippe Myers from the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today. 

Myers has played in nine games with the Crunch this season and has posted two assists. He leads the Crunch in plus/minus with a +7 rating and ranks second among Crunch defensemen with 18 shots on goal. The 25-year-old defenseman has skated in 153 NHL games with the Flyers, Predators and Lightning, collecting eight goals and 36 points. He also skated in 16 Stanley Cup Playoff games with the Flyers in 2020 and totaled three goals and four points. 

The Montmagny, New Brunswick native has played in 186 career regular season AHL games with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms,Toronto Marlies and Syracuse Crunch, recording 24 goals and 96 points. Myers appeared in five Calder Cup Playoff games for the Crunch last season and registered one goal and two points. 

Myers, 6-foot-5, 219 pounds, was acquired from Nashville along with forward Grant Mismash in exchange for defenseman Ryan McDonagh on July 3rd, 2022.