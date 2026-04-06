Lightning First Round Playoff tickets to go on sale April 10

MK0270 - 2026 Playoff Web Flip _ Tile _ Playoffs
By Press Release
TampaBayLightning.com

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning will place single-game tickets for home games during the First Round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs on sale to the general public on Friday, April 10 at 10 a.m. Tampa Bay’s 2026 postseason is presented by AdventHealth.

The Lightning's playoff schedule and opponent will be announced at a later date. Fans may begin purchasing Bolts playoff tickets at 10 a.m. on April 10 exclusively online at www.Ticketmaster.com while Bolt For Life Members will have pre-sale access beginning at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 7. Subscribers to the Lightning Insider newsletter will also have exclusive access to pre-sale tickets at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 9. Fans can subscribe to the Lightning Insider newsletter at www.TampaBayLightning.com/insider.

After officially clinching a playoff berth on Saturday, the Lightning qualified for the postseason for a franchise record ninth-straight season, now tied with the Colorado Avalanche for the longest active streak among all NHL teams.

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