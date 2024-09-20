Lightning launch "Patch with a Purpose program with founding partners Tampa YMCA and AdventHealth

TAMPA BAY - The Tampa Bay Lightning announced today the launch of the "Patch with a Purpose" program, featuring the National Hockey League’s first-ever purpose-driven jersey patch with a $1 million Club donation. In a commitment to extend the organization’s impact beyond the ice and into the Tampa Bay community, the program will feature the Lightning pledging more than $1 million to support local, non-profit organizations in the initial five years of the program.

The Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA and AdventHealth will be founding partners of the “Patch with a Purpose” program and integral to the Bay Area community giving initiatives.

Centered on bettering the lives of local residents, the “Patch with a Purpose” program serves as a reflection of the Lightning’s core values as a community-focused organization. It leverages the Lightning brand’s power and reach to support local, non-profit organizations and their community-based programs. All dollars from the “Patch with a Purpose” program will stay within the Tampa Bay area, helping to expand programming focused on critical community needs.

“We are excited to introduce the ‘Patch with a Purpose’ program and welcome our founding partners, Tampa YMCA and AdventHealth, to the front of Lightning jerseys this season and beyond,” said VSG & Lightning CEO Steve Griggs. “Both share our commitment to building a better future in Tampa Bay, and we look forward to making a meaningful impact together. On behalf of the Lightning and Vinik Sports Group, I’d like to thank the teams at Tampa YMCA and AdventHealth for being part of this inspiring, innovative initiative.”

Beginning with the 2024-25 season, the Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA and AdventHealth will make their debuts as the inaugural partners represented on Lightning sweaters with multi-year agreements, featuring the brand-new jersey patch concept set to be worn for every game during the preseason, regular season and Stanley Cup Playoffs. This will provide immense visibility during regional, national and international television broadcasts across all 32 NHL markets and beyond, as well as exposure on digital and social media and other visible marketing efforts.

For each home game during the 2024-25 campaign, the Bolts will don a Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA jersey patch, located on the right chest of the team’s primary, blue sweater and the black, third jersey. When the Lightning take to the ice away from home, the team’s white, away jerseys will feature an AdventHealth jersey patch, also located on the right chest of each player.

As a part of the “Patch with a Purpose” program, the Lightning will make initial six figure donations this season to support community impact areas centered on our youth and community wellness.

“The Tampa YMCA has been nurturing the potential of our local youth for over a century,” said Tampa YMCA President & CEO Matt Mitchell. “This exciting partnership with the Lightning and Vinik Sports Group will help the YMCA to elevate awareness around all of the ways that our organization positively impacts our Tampa Bay community. Furthermore, the ‘Patch with a Purpose’ program will leverage these three respected brands to help improve the overall well-being of our neighbors. We are thrilled to launch this partnership in pursuit of such a meaningful collective purpose.”

“At AdventHealth, we’re thankful for the opportunity to partner on the ‘Patch with a Purpose’ program,” said David Ottati, president and CEO of the AdventHealth West Florida Division. “It’s a privilege to work alongside the Tampa Bay Lightning and the YMCA, both organizations that are deeply connected to children and families and share our commitment to lifting up this community. Together, we hope to make a meaningful difference by supporting programs that focus on health and well-being. We’re honored to play a role in this important initiative.”

While the $1M financial commitment of “Patch with a Purpose” will be fully funded by the Lightning organization, the program invites everyone to unite behind this shared commitment to fostering positive change across Tampa Bay. Together, we can make a difference. Bolts Nation can support the cause through multiple avenues, including direct donations, volunteer opportunities and more.

Beginning September 20, all new, blue, black, and white Fanatics jerseys sold in Lightning retail stores will feature the new, YMCA home jersey patch and the new AdventHealth away jersey patch with no additional cost. Fans who wish to add a patch to an existing jersey can visit the arena retail store and our team will apply the patch to their jersey at no cost.

Through the “Patch with a Purpose” program, the Lightning will help create a lasting, positive impact in the Tampa Bay community while addressing a multitude of key issues and needs across the region. For more information about “Patch with a Purpose,” please visit www.patchwithapurpose.com.

About Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA

Founded in 1889, the Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA is a cause-driven 4-star charity, strengthening our Hillsborough and East Pasco communities for 135 years through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. Across the organization, 18 facilities and numerous program sites engage 248,000+ men, women and children — regardless of age, income or background — to nurture the potential of children and teens, improve our community’s health and well-being, and provide opportunities to give back and support our neighbors. The Tampa Y has a long-standing local presence empowering kids and families to live their healthiest and most fulfilled lives. Learn more at www.tampaymca.org.

About AdventHealth

With a sacred mission of Extending the Healing Ministry of Christ, AdventHealth is a connected system of care for every stage of life and health. More than 97,000 team members across hundreds of care sites including physician practices, hospitals, outpatient clinics, home health agencies and hospice centers provide individualized, wholistic care. A shared vision, common values, focus on whole-person health and commitment to making communities healthier unify the system's more than 50 hospital campuses in diverse markets throughout nine states.