Lightning, Cox Media Group to continue partnership making 102.5 The Bone the official flagship station of the Bolts

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning and Cox Media Group today announced that 102.5 The Bone will continue as the official flagship station of the Bolts following a multi-year contract extension.

Bolts fans will continue to hear the same great broadcast they have become accustomed to with Dave Mishkin on play-by-play alongside Lightning founder and Hockey Hall of Famer, Phil Esposito, serving as color analyst. Greg Linnelli returns as the host for pre-game, intermission, and post-game, along with other talent and personalities.

New this year is a weekly show on 102.5 The Bone featuring Lightning personalities, an expanded Last Call Postgame Show and daily Lightning updates on all Cox Media Group stations.

The Lightning broadcast has expansive reach, with 102.5 the Bone boasting the strongest signal in the state of Florida with 100,000-watts serving Tampa Bay and Sarasota, extending into Ft. Myers and Lakeland. It is also available digitally, streaming on the 102.5 The Bone app and other platforms. It features one of the most unique talk formats in the country, featuring live, local, compelling talk all day long.

A best-in-class product, #1 rated 102.5 the Bone attracts the most passionate audience in Florida, is made possible with the station’s well-rounded lineup of all-star talent. Starting with iconic morning host Mike Calta, the J.P. Show, Senning Show, through the dynamic Drew Garabo LIVE! in the afternoon, The Bone’s programming provides a proper lead-in to the most exciting sports broadcasts in Tampa Bay.

In addition to 102.5 The Bone, Cox Media Group boasts five of the top brands in Tampa Bay radio. Collectively, since 2020, CMG radio stations are the most listened to in the market. Combining to reach nearly 33 percent of adults 25-54, men 25-54 and women 25-54 – more than any other operator.