Lightning assign defenseman Haydn Fleury to Syracuse on a conditioning assignment

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning have assigned defenseman Haydn Fleury to their American Hockey League affiliate the Syracuse Crunch on a conditioning assignment, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Fleury, 27, has played in two games for the Lightning this season, registering an assist in their 4-3 overtime loss to Seattle on October 30. The 6-foot-4, 207-pound blueliner has skated in 31 games with Tampa Bay over the last two seasons, producing two assists, 33 hits and 30 blocked shots.

Fleury has 246 games of NHL experience over seven seasons between Tampa Bay, Carolina, Anaheim and Seattle. A former first-round draft selection (seventh overall) of Carolina in the 2014 NHL Draft, Fleury was signed as a free agent by Tampa Bay to a two-year contract on July 13, 2022.