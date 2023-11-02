Lightning assign defenseman Haydn Fleury to Syracuse on a conditioning assignment

News Feed

Nuts & Bolts: Roadtrip opens with a Columbus Blue Jackets matchup

Nuts & Bolts: Roadtrip opens with a Blue Jackets matchup
The Backcheck: Overtime struggles continue

The Backcheck: Overtime struggles continue
Mishkin's Extra Shift: Seattle Kraken 4, Tampa Bay Lightning 3 - OT

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Kraken 4, Lightning 3 - OT
Recap: Seattle Kraken 4, Tampa Bay Lightning 3 - OT

Recap: Kraken 4, Lightning 3 - OT
Lightning Community Hero program, presented by Jabil, set to reach $30 million in donations

Lightning Community Hero program, presented by Jabil, set to reach $30 million in donations
Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Jonas Johansson named NHL's Second Star of the Week

Johansson named NHL's Second Star of the Week
Nuts & Bolts: Homestand wraps up against the Seattle Kraken

Nuts & Bolts: Homestand wraps up against the Kraken
The Backcheck: Tampa Bay Lightning get second-straight shutout victory against the San Jose Sharks

The Backcheck: Lightning get second-straight shutout against the Sharks
Mishkin's Extra Shift: Tampa Bay Lightning 6, San Jose Sharks 0

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 6, Sharks 0
Recap: Tampa Bay Lightning 6, San Jose Sharks 0

Recap: Lightning 6, Sharks 0
JAMIELYNN MONTE HONORED AS LIGHTNING COMMUNITY HERO 

JamieLynn Monte honored as Lightning Community Hero
Nuts & Bolts: Going for a second-straight win on home ice

Nuts & Bolts: Going for a second-straight win on home ice
The Backcheck: Tampa Bay Lightning defeat the Carolina Hurricanes in shutout win

The Backcheck: Lightning defeat the Hurricanes in shutout win
Mishkin's Extra Shift: Tampa Bay Lightning 3, Carolina Hurricanes 0

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 3, Hurricanes 0
Recap: Tampa Bay Lightning 3, Carolina Hurricanes 0

Recap: Lightning 3, Hurricanes 0
Freddy Barton honored as Lightning Community Hero

Freddy Barton honored as Lightning Community Hero
Nuts & Bolts: Carolina Hurricanes up next on the homestand

Nuts & Bolts: Carolina up next on the homestand
The Backcheck: Tampa Bay Lightning suffer overtime loss to Toronto Maple Leafs

The Backcheck: Lightning suffer overtime loss to Toronto

Lightning assign defenseman Haydn Fleury to Syracuse on a conditioning assignment

Fleury has appeared in two games for the Bolts this season

GettyImages-1766101275
By Press Release
@TBLightning TampaBayLightning.com

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning have assigned defenseman Haydn Fleury to their American Hockey League affiliate the Syracuse Crunch on a conditioning assignment, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Fleury, 27, has played in two games for the Lightning this season, registering an assist in their 4-3 overtime loss to Seattle on October 30. The 6-foot-4, 207-pound blueliner has skated in 31 games with Tampa Bay over the last two seasons, producing two assists, 33 hits and 30 blocked shots.

Fleury has 246 games of NHL experience over seven seasons between Tampa Bay, Carolina, Anaheim and Seattle. A former first-round draft selection (seventh overall) of Carolina in the 2014 NHL Draft, Fleury was signed as a free agent by Tampa Bay to a two-year contract on July 13, 2022.