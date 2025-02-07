Steve and Carolyn Roskamp honored as Lightning Community Heroes

TAMPA, FL – The Tampa Bay Lightning honored Steve and Carolyn Roskamp as the Lightning Community Heroes this evening during the first period of tonight’s game against the Ottawa Senators. Weiss and Benstock, who received a $50,000 donation from the Lightning Foundation and the Lightning Community Hero program, presented by Jabil, will donate the money to the Manatee Education Foundation.

The Roskamps are the creators of the Sour in 4 program; a partnership with the School District of Manatee County that established a free initiative to improve early literacy rates among students. Since the program launched 10 years ago, it has supported 17 elementary schools and numerous daycares. The program’s impact has been recognized with two national awards and numerous local honors, showcasing the Roskamps’ commitment to promoting early literacy with community support. Thanks to the generosity and commitment of the Roskamps, thousands of children in Manatee County have been given access to early literacy materials, assisting in their education before they even step foot into a classroom.

The funds from tonight’s grant will be used to support the Manatee Education Foundation’s Soar Lab exhibits. The labs will consist of five areas: Storybooks, Tinkering, Art, Blocks, and Outdoor Play and will be carefully selected to align with Florida’s Early Learning Standards. The programming will also improve sensory-friendly literacy options and overall will support over 2,000 children.

The Roskamps became the 617th Lightning Community Heroes since the Vinik Family introduced the Lightning Community Hero program in 2011-12 with a $10 million, five-season commitment to the Tampa Bay community. Through tonight’s game, in total, the Lightning Foundation has granted $33.22 million to over 775 unique nonprofits in the Greater Tampa Bay area. During the summer of 2021, the Vinik Family announced that the Community Hero program would continue its commitment with an additional $10 million through the 2025-26 season. Upon joining the ownership group of the Tampa Bay Lightning in October 2024, Doug Ostrover, Marc Lipschultz, and their families have teamed up with the Vinik Family to contribute to the program and ensure its continued success and lasting impact across the Tampa Bay community.