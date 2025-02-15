Saturday primed to renew international hockey rivalries at 4 Nations Face-Off

After a 24-hour break for the holiday of love, fierce international rivalries will be renewed when the 4 Nations Face-Off resumes on Saturday.

Europe will kick off the day of global clashes when Team Sweden takes on Team Finland at 1 p.m.

North America will flock to television screens for Saturday’s primetime matchup, as the NHL’s best players from Team Canada and Team USA will compete for the first time since 2016 in an 8 p.m. game at the Bell Centre in Montreal.

Saturday marks the tournament’s final games in Montreal before games move to TD Garden in Boston beginning Monday.

A European matinee

Lightning captain Victor Hedman will guide Team Sweden on Saturday afternoon as the defenseman’s international squad seeks its first win of the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Hedman and Sweden will play hockey rival Finland at 1 p.m.

Hedman posted an assist while playing a team-high 27 minutes, 15 seconds in Sweden’s tournament opener on Wednesday against Team Canada. That game ended in a 4-3 overtime victory for Canada, securing one standings point for Team Sweden.

Finland enters Saturday’s game fresh off Thursday’s 6-1 loss to Team USA. Finland—which does not hold any ties to the Lightning at this year’s tournament—scored the game-opening goal before allowing six unanswered tallies to the Americans.

Defenseman Henri Jokiharju scored Finland’s lone goal.

Goalie Kevin Lankinen has been named Finland's starter for Saturday’s game, while Filip Gustavsson will remain in net for Team Sweden.

What: 4 Nations Face-Off, Sweden vs. Finland.

When: Saturday, Feb. 15 @ 1 p.m. ET.

Who: D Victor Hedman (SWE).

Where: Bell Centre in Montreal.

Watch: ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS.

The border battle in primetime

The wait is over.

Team USA will face Team Canada on Saturday night, both teams fresh off victories in their tournament openers.

Lightning forward Jake Guentzel contributed a goal and assist for Team USA in Thursday’s 6-1 win over Finland, Guentzel's first career game in USA threads.

The Tampa Bay forward will see plenty of familiar faces on Saturday against Canada, a team that is led by Lightning coach Jon Cooper and features three of his usual teammates.

Canada received an assist from Tampa Bay forward Brayden Point in their tournament debut on Wednesday.

Cooper showed new bottom six line combinations at Friday’s practice, and Lightning fans got a teaser for what could be a Bolts feature on Saturday—Point centered Lightning teammates Anthony Cirelli and Brandon Hagel.

Cirelli and Hagel each finished Wednesday’s game with a shot on goal, while Hagel’s five hits led all players.

What: 4 Nations Face-Off, USA vs Canada.

When: Saturday, Feb. 15 @ 8 p.m. ET.

Who: F Jake Guentzel (USA), F Brayden Point (CAN), F Anthony Cirelli (CAN), F Brandon Hagel (CAN), HC Jon Cooper (CAN), GM Julien BriseBois (CAN).

Where: Bell Centre in Montreal.

Watch: ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS.