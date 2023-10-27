Recap: Lightning 6, Sharks 0

The Lightning recorded a second-straight shutout victory at home with a 6-0 win over the Sharks on Thursday night.Jonas Johansson stopped 31 shots on goal for his second-consecutive and third-career shutout.Tampa Bay finishes their homestand on Monday night with another Pacific Division matchup against the Seattle Kraken.

Scoring Summary

1st Period

TBL 1, SJS 018:19 Brayden Point (1) – Mikhail Sergachev, Nick Perbix

After maintaining possession early in the game, Brayden Point was patient at the right circle with Mikhail Sergachev’s pass before he ripped his shot off the left post and past Mackenzie Blackwood to give the Lightning the early lead.TBL 2, SJS 0

13:57 Mikey Eyssimont (1) – Calvin de Haan, Nick Perbix

A fight for the puck behind the Shark’s net led to Tampa Bay possession by Luke Glendening, who played the puck to Nick Perbix. Perbix tossed the puck on the blueline to Calvin de Haan and shot the puck. Mikey Eyssimont dove into the shooting lane and redirected the shot past Blackwood.

TBL 3, SJS 0

00:41 Steven Stamkos (1) – Nikita Kucherov, Mikhail Sergachev - PPG

After a couple of San Jose penalties, the Bolts went to the two-man advantage. Just before the first penalty was set to expire, Sergachev fanned on a shot, but the puck fell to Nikita Kucherov, who set up Stamkos for a late first period goal.

2nd Period

TBL 4, SJS 0

15:59 Brandon Hagel (1) – Alex Barre-Boulet, Victor Hedman

A stretch feed from Victor Hedman found Alex Barre-Boulet along the far wall at the blueline. Barre-Boulet linked up with Brandon Hagel in the middle of the ice and his wrist shot in alone beat Blackwood.

TBL 5, SJS 0

12:31 Nick Paul (1) – Steven Stamkos, Victor Hedman

From the blueline, Hedman’s pass got to Steven Stamkos at the left circle, where Jan Rutta blocked his first shot and the puck ended back on Stamkos’s stick. He passed to Paul who was right in front the crease and his backhand shot found the back of the net to stretch the lead to five.

3rd Period

TBL 6, SJS 0

14:16 Luke Glendening (1) – Conor Sheary, Darren Raddysh

Luke Glendening fought for positioning in front of the net and redirected Conor Sheary's shot from the high slot past Kaapo Kahkonen, who had come on to replace Blackwood.