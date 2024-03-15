Recap: Lightning 6, Rangers 3

After not holding a lead until late in the third period, the Lightning were able to rally over the Rangers, picking up two points in a 6-3 victory at AMALIE Arena on Thursday night.

Brayden Point had an incredible night earning his fourth-career hat trick and first-career six-point game.

Nikita Kucherov not far behind notching five points on the night.

Tampa Bay makes a quick stop in South Florida on Saturday for a 6 p.m. matchup with the Panthers before heading west on a four game roadtrip.

Scoring Summary

1st Period

NYR 1, TBL 0

13:58 Artemi Panarin (36) – Vincent Trochek, Alexis Lafreniere

Alex Lafreniere fought off Victor Hedman along the far wall and broke the puck loose for Vincent Trochek. Trochek skated the puck through the neutral zone and set Artemi Panarin up at the right point and his one-timer beat Andrei Vasilevskiy blocker side.

NYR 2, TBL 0

16:56 Braden Schneider – Mika Zabanejad, Jack Roslovic

After skating into the Bolts zone, Jack Roslovic’s shot on goal got broken up by Nick Perbix. He was able to grab the loose puck and back skated it before playing it behind the crease for Mika Zabanejad. Zabanejad played it up to Braden Schneider at the crease and his wrist shot made it to the back of the Bolts net.

2nd Period

NYR 2, TBL 1

12:41 Brayden Point (34) – Nikita Kucherov

Brayden Point stole the puck from Jonny Brodzinski at the Rangers blue line and skated it to their crease. A quick pass-and-play to Nikita Kucherov before he finished over the glove side of Igor Shesterkin.

NYR 2, TBL 2

18:43 Anthony Duclair (18) – Brayden Point, Nikita Kucherov

Tampa Bay tied the game with less than two minutes in regulation. Brayden Point’s centering shot on goal was stopped by Igor Shesterkin outside of the crease. The puck trickled loose and from behind the crease, Anthony Duclair gathered the rebound and hit it home.

3rd Period

NYR 3, TBL 2

1:48 Jack Roslovic (7) – Adam Fox, Chris Kreider

Chris Kreider fought off Erik Cernak behind the Bolts crease to get the puck loose to Adam Fox at the top of the left point. Fox crossed the puck over to Jack Roslovic who slammed one into Tampa Bay’s crease to regain their lead.

NYR 3, TBL 3

3:41 Brayden Point (35) – Victor Hedman, Nikita Kucherov

Matt Dumba and Chris Kreider got called for goaltender interference and roughing, respectively which sent the game to 4-on-4 hockey. Brayden Point gathered Victor Hedman’s pass from the blue line and walked Ryan Lindgren and beat Igor Shesterkin blocker side.

TBL 4, NYR 3

12:45 Steven Stamkos (25) – Brayden Point, Anthony Cirelli - PPG

Tampa Bay gained their first lead of the night on a power play from Steven Stamkos. Brayden Point fought off traffic and spun the puck to Stamkos at his office. He hammered a one-timer past Igor Shesterkin which gave the Bolts their first lead of the night.

TBL 5, NYR 3

14:48 Brayden Point (36) – Nikita Kucherov, Victor Hedman

Brayden Point’s initial backhanded shot on goal hit the post, but Nikita Kucherov grabbed the rebound and passed it back to Point. Point tipped in the pass to complete his hat trick and extend the Bolts lead.

TBL 6, NYR 3

16:22 Nikita Kucherov (39) – Brayden Point, Nick Paul – ENG

New York pulled Igor Shesterkin for the extra attacker with less than four minutes left in regulation. The Bolts immediately broke loose with the puck and Nikita Kucherov put the dagger in the Rangers night.