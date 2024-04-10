Recap: Lightning 5, Blue Jackets 2

After a slow start, a pair of goals within 20 seconds of each other in the third period heated things up for the Bolts and guided them to a 5-2 victory over the Blue Jackets on Tuesday at AMALIE Arena.

Steven Stamkos completed a hat trick notching 39 goals on the season, and continuing a six-game heater.

After missing Saturday’s game due to injury, Anthony Cirelli returned to the lineup and scored his 20th of the season.

Tampa Bay continues this quick home stand with a matchup against the Ottawa Senators on Thursday.

Scoring Summary

1st Period

TBL 1, CBJ 0

16:31 Brayden Point (44) – Nikita Kucherov, Anthony Duclair

Anthony Duclair broke the puck into the offensive zone and quickly played it to Nikita Kucherov at the right point. Kucherov’s turning pass found Brayden Point at the crease and he buried one past Jet Greaves to put the Bolts on the board.