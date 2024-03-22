Recap: Lightning 4, Sharks 1

The Lightning’s post-deadline dream continues.

The Bolts and Sharks combined for just two goals in the first 40 minutes of play in a late-night west coast run. And for the most part, the Lightning were statistically outpaced in the first two periods.

Then the Bolts took over in the third.

Nikita Kucherov and Brayden Point erupted for four assists and two goals, respectively. Andrei Vasilevskiy closed things out yet again.

It was also a return to San Jose for new Bolts winger Anthony Duclair, who last suited up for the Sharks on March 5 before the trade deadline and nabbed a clutch, final-frame goal in front of his former home crowd.

Tampa Bay has now won five straight and eight of their last nine away from AMALIE Arena.

Scoring Summary

1st Period

TBL 1, SJS 0

4:53 Nick Paul (19) – Victor Hedman, Nikita Kucherov

Nick Paul battled for the puck in the left corner and his effort rewarded him with a gift of a Lightning bounce in the same possession—off the referee and directly to Paul in front of the net for the opening score. Nikita Kucherov upped his assist streak to 11 games on the play, the second-longest streak in the NHL this season trailing only Connor McDavid with 13 games.

TBL 1, SJS 1

7:21 William Eklund (11) – Jacob MacDonald

An Erik Cernak turnover led to a routine 2-on-1 for the Sharks as Jacob MacDonald connected with William Eklund for the quick answer.

2nd Period

Scoreless

3rd Period

TBL 2, SJS 1

0:34 Brayden Point (39) – Nikita Kucherov, Steven Stamkos – PPG

Brayden Point put himself in perfect position to scoop up a shot from Steven Stamkos for the early period power play goal. An added helper from Kucherov upped him to a league-leading 120 points in just 68 games.

TBL 3, SJS 1

6:50 Anthony Duclair (20) – Nikita Kucherov, Brayden Point

The Bolts drove San Jose deep into their zone where some nifty puck work from Point and Kucherov found a charging Anthony Duclair for the score. It was Duclair’s fifth straight game with a point for his new squad.

TBL 4, SJS 1

14:02 Brayden Point (40) – Nikita Kucherov, Anthony Duclair

In typical Kucherov fashion, the prolific Bolts winger hit a backhand assist from his knees right to Point in front of the net for Point’s 40th goal of the season.