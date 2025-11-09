Recap: Lightning 3, Capitals 2

The Tampa Bay Lightning overcame an early goal against to beat the Washington Capitals 3-2 on Saturday night at Benchmark International Arena.

Tampa Bay is now 8-5-2 and has won seven of its past eight games.

The Capitals took a 1-0 lead 4:06 into the game, but the Lightning received the game’s next two goals from Emil Lilleberg and Jake Guentzel to claim their first lead before the period ended.

Washington tied the game in the middle frame before Brandon Hagel’s game-winning goal in the third period.

Guentzel and Hagel co-led the Lightning with a goal and an assist, while Charle-Edouard D'Astous has two assists and goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy made 28 saves.

Up next for Tampa Bay is another home game, scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 12 against the New York Rangers.

Scoring Summary

First period

WSH 1, TBL 0

4:06 Brandon Duhaime (1) - Ethen Frank, Nic Dowd

The Capitals opened the scoring with Brandon Duhaime’s one-timed shot near the goal line.

WSH 1, TBL 1

6:07 Emil Lilleberg (1) - Jake Guentzel, Charle-Edouard D’Astous

Lightning defenseman Emil Lilleberg’s first goal of the season came on a one-timer from the high slot to tie the game two minutes after the opening score.

TBL 2, WSH 1

15:08 Jake Guentzel (6) - Victor Hedman, Brandon Hagel

Victor Hedman’s point shot atop a Lightning power play caromed off Jake Guentzel’s shinpad, deflected off the goalpost and in for Tampa Bay’s first lead of the game.

Shots on goal: WSH 13, TBL 7

Second period

TBL 2, WSH 2

17:08 John Carlson (4) - Unassisted

Washington tied the game during 4-on-4 play when an unfortunate bounce off a Lightning player’s stick in the crease put John Carlson’s slap shot into the net.

Shots on goal: WSH 9, TBL 8

Third period

TBL 3, WSH 2

8:42 Hagel (7) - Dominic James, D’Astous

Tampa Bay regained its lead on Brandon Hagel’s shot from the top of the circles after a touch pass by Dominic James.

Total shots: WSH 30, TBL 22