Recap: Lightning 3, Bruins 1

Fresh off a successful road trip, the Lightning returned home and continued their strong play, defeating the Bruins 3-1 on Wednesday.

It was a low-scoring affair, with Mitchell Chaffee and Brayden Point scoring to give the Bolts a 2-1 lead through 40 minutes. Things remained tight until the final minute of regulation when Nikita Kucherov sealed the victory with an empty net goal.

Andrei Vasilevskiy got the win in goal for Tampa Bay, stopping 22 of 24 Bruins shots.

With the win, the Lightning extend their point streak to eight games.

Next up for the Bolts is a home matchup against the Islanders on Saturday.

Scoring Summary

1st Period

TBL 1, BOS 0

10:06 Mitchell Chaffee (4) – Nick Paul, Mikey Eyssimont

Nick Paul threaded a backhand feed in between a pair of Boston skaters and hit Mitchell Chaffee in stride coming down the slot. Chaffee chipped the feed past Linus Ullmark’s blocker to give Tampa Bay the game-opening goal.

TBL 1, BOS 1

17:10 Danton Heinen (15) – Pavel Zacha

In on the forecheck, David Pastrnak forced Matt Dumba into a turnover behind the Lightning net. Pavel Zacha made the interception below the right circle and set up Danton Heinin in front to level the game at one.

2nd Period

6:50 Brayden Point (42) – Emil Lilleberg, Nick Perbix

A point shot from Emil Lilleberg whistled wide but was scooped up by Brayden Point behind the Boston net. With Ullmark pulled out of position, Point tucked home a wraparound at the near post before the goaltender could get over to cover.

3rd Period

TBL 3, BOS 1

19:33 Nikita Kucherov (42) – Victor Hedman, Andrei Vasilevskiy – ENG

Victor Hedman cleared the puck from his own zone and Nikita Kucherov was the first to chase it down on the far side of the ice. Kucherov had time to settle the puck and score into the empty Bruins net to round out the scoring.